Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Summary

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Shree Precoated Steels Limited on March 18, 1985. The Company name was changed from Shree Precoated Steels Limited to Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on May 5, 2008. The Company is engaged in real estate business.Shri C S Ajmera and Associates took over the Company on 6th October, 1986. Plant of the company built on a land size of 250,000 sq. mtrs at Sanaswadi near Pune and is located about 100kms from JNPT Port and 165 kms from Mumbai, the central hub of Industrial and Financial activities of India. METACOLOR Plant installed in technical collaboration with Cockerill Mechanical Industries (CMI), Europe. METAGALVA steel sheets manufactured in a state-of-the-art plant employing mini spangle equipment from U.S.A. METACOR is cold rolled in a modern and highly advanced computerized Cold Rolling Mill where strip shape, dimensions and tolerances are closely and continuously monitored.The Company has changed their Collaborator from Hunter Engineering, USA to Cockerill Mechanical Industries, Belgium during the year 1985, due to the availability of better terms and conditions, better technology, superior equipment and product mix. Ajmera came out with a public issue in March of the year 1992 to part-finance of the various projects of the company. During the year 1994-95, the company implemented a backward integration programme of 1.20 lack tonnes of cold-rolled coils and 1 lack tonnes of galvanised plain / corrugated sheets at an estimated cost of Rs 153 cr. The Company also added additional trapezoidal profiles to offer value-added products for the niche market. A year after, the company successfully erected and commissioned galvanising line. During the same year of 1995-96, the company was also appointed as authorised Builder in India for Butler Manufacturing Company USA to sell their Pre-Engineered Metal Building System. In the year 1997-98, the company installed Galvanising line G P coils with capacity of 1,20,000 MT and GP/Aluminium Colour Coated Trap Sheets with capacity of 7435 MT. The Company awarded ISO 9001 certificate for manufacturing GI and Aluminium Colour Coated Sheets in the year of 1998-99. The company has registered with the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and has been declared as a sick industrial company in 3rd March of the year 2000 and has appointed ICICI as an operating agency. The Rehabilitation Scheme had been sanctioned by the BIFR in 13th November 2002. Ajmera had been discharged from the purview of the Sick Industries companies in 4th November of the year 2004. During the year 2004-05, the company commissioned the Hydrochloric Acid Pickling Line, which provide total recovery of used acid with least HCL PPM escape and the purest iron oxide (byproduct) recovery unit for quality export of high value iron oxide. During the year 2005-06, the company has entered into technology transfer agreement with M/S Thyssen Kruppof Germany in the areas of operating practices of complete CRM complex and quality control measures. As well as the production know how of Aluminum-Zinc coating on the existing setup. The company established the first time in the world, the near-infra red curing process and Revolving Thermal Oxidation process for Colour Coating Technology in CCL-II line in May of the year 2006. The next generation technology, Second Colour Coating Line was successfully commenced in the year 2006. A landmark amalgamation of Anik Development Corporation Pvt Ltd (ADCPL) with the company was completed, all the assets and liabilities of ADCPL has been transferred to the company with effect from 20th December of the year 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company to raise its stature to be bracketed in one of the leading builders of Maharashtra State and its successful operation s in Karnataka State and Joint Venture in Bahrain has consolidated and ushered it to higher levels of growth in real estate business. The Company plans to sell 10% - 15% of its stake to a private equity fund in order to rise about INR 7 billion. Ajmera has been certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV certification B.V of the Netherlands) for its environmental management system (EMS) under the international ISO 14001:1996 standard. The Steel Division of the Company stands vested with Ajmera Precoated Steels Limited (now called as Shree Precoated Steels Limited) pursuant to the Order of Honble High Court, Bombay dated March 21, 2009, which was effective from April 17, 2009 and appointed date for the Scheme was April 1, 2008. The Company acquired Ajmera Estate (Karnataka) Private Limited (AEKPL), as a 100% subsidiary, which in turn acquired 90% interest in the partnership firm Ajmera Housing Corporation - Bangalore (AHC). It commenced Ajmera Zeon project comprising of 15 Lakhs sq.ft. of area in Mumbai in 2012.During 2011-12, the Company acquired 100% stake in the Ajmera Biofuel Limited. The said subsidiary acquired 49% stake in Comet Power Private Limited (CPPL) which has the one of the best performed Solar Power Plant. The CPPL commenced operation for 5.75 MW solar power project at Rajasthan. The commercial production commenced from November,2011 and reached optimum production in the month of January,2012. The Company invested in 90 % stake of Laudable Infrastructure LLP. Further the Company has associated with V.M.Procon Private Limited (the JVC),by acquiring 50% of Equity shares and the rest is held by Sheetal Infrastructure Private Limited. It launched HIEND Residential project Enigma-Fragrance of life at Ahmadabad on 28th May,2011.During 2013-14, the Company commenced Ajmera Zeon project comprising of 5.32 Lacs Sq. ft of area at Wadala, Mumbai and also declared project named Treon at Wadala comprising approx 5.32 Lacs q. ft of area. It acquired 100% stake in the Ajmera Realty Ventures Private Limited and as a result, the said subsidiary has acquired 50% stake in Sumedha Spacelinks LLP in partnershipwith Sheetal Infrastructure Private Limited. It launched three prime projects Aeon, Zeon & Treon at i-LAND, Wadala.As on 1st April,2014 , Company acquired 100% stake in the Ajmera Realcon Private Limited and resultant, the said subsidiary acquired50% stake in Amisha Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. which has project in Khidkali, Thane Dist. During 2015, a wholly owned subsidiary, Ajmera Corporation UK Limited was incorporated on 17th December, 2015 to explore the real estate expansion opportunities in UK. A wholly owned subsidiary named, Radha Raman Dev Ventures Private Limited was incorporated on 5th October, 2015 to explore the real estate expansion. The Company acquired 70% stake in Ajmera Infra Development LLP, to undertake Infra Projects especially focusing on Government tenders, bidding and leading infra projects in 2017-18.The Company acquired 84.90% stake in Anirdesh Developers LLP. It invested Rs. 5 Crores in equity capital of Modulex Modular Building Private Limited during 2018-19. During 2019-20, the Company acquired 80% stake in Shree Yogi Realcon Private Limited.The Company launched Ajmera Greenfinity in March, 2021 and Ajmera Manhattan Project in April, 2022. In FY 2023, the Company launched two remarkable projects named Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive.Ajmera Luxe Realty Private Limited became a joint venture of the Company effective January 30, 2023. The Company incorporated New Horizon Acres Private Limited as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company on January 3, 2024. The Company launched Ajmera Eden at Ghatkopar in 2024.