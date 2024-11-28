Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting for appointment of Additional (Non-executive) Independent Director and providing corporate gurantee

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and half year results as on September 30 2024 Board Meeting held for Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September, 2024 as per LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Issue of equity shares or other securities on preferential basis; 2. Consider and fix day date time and place for convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same; Outcome of Board Meeting for Preferential Issue of Equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board meeting dated 18-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting for June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09-07-2024 Re-appointment of Chairman and Managing Director w.e.f 1st August, 2024 subject to approval of members

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) DIVIDEND (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024