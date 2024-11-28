iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Board Meeting

1,020.05
(2.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:34:55 AM

Ajmera Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting for appointment of Additional (Non-executive) Independent Director and providing corporate gurantee
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and half year results as on September 30 2024 Board Meeting held for Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September, 2024 as per LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Issue of equity shares or other securities on preferential basis; 2. Consider and fix day date time and place for convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same; Outcome of Board Meeting for Preferential Issue of Equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board meeting dated 18-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting for June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09-07-2024 Re-appointment of Chairman and Managing Director w.e.f 1st August, 2024 subject to approval of members
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) DIVIDEND (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereof. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

Ajmera Realty repays ₹100 Crore debt; hits 52-week high

28 Nov 2024|03:54 PM

Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.

