|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting for appointment of Additional (Non-executive) Independent Director and providing corporate gurantee
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and half year results as on September 30 2024 Board Meeting held for Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September, 2024 as per LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Issue of equity shares or other securities on preferential basis; 2. Consider and fix day date time and place for convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same; Outcome of Board Meeting for Preferential Issue of Equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board meeting dated 18-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting for June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09-07-2024 Re-appointment of Chairman and Managing Director w.e.f 1st August, 2024 subject to approval of members
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) DIVIDEND (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereof. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.