|AGM 09/08/2024 Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at 4.00 PM. IST. through Video Conferencing and other Audio Video means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting held on 9th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Ajmera Realty has been actively managing and strengthening its debt profile, which has helped to drive up its share price.
