SectorRealty
Open₹43.6
Prev. Close₹43.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.89
Day's High₹45.9
Day's Low₹43.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.23
33.23
33.23
33.23
Preference Capital
0
28.36
28.36
28.36
Reserves
-29.76
-53.72
-49.2
-41.09
Net Worth
3.47
7.87
12.39
20.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
132.99
108.5
57.67
32.5
yoy growth (%)
22.56
88.14
77.45
3.7
Raw materials
-55.3
-45.49
-23.56
-13.48
As % of sales
41.58
41.92
40.86
41.48
Employee costs
-8.28
-6.93
-5.97
-4.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.62
-10.47
-8.06
-10.9
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.94
-3.34
-3.68
Tax paid
-2.32
-0.56
1.28
-1.65
Working capital
-18.92
-14.11
-3.25
16.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.56
88.14
77.45
3.7
Op profit growth
-81.43
-17.78
-69.81
335.71
EBIT growth
-26.93
173.92
-80.22
73.76
Net profit growth
-0.21
71.47
-62.95
63.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mr. G. V. Manimaran
Executive Director
SRINIVASAN BASKARAN
Non Executive Director
Nallusamy Elangovan
Independent Director
MUTHIAH NAGALINGAM
Independent Director
Asir Raja Selvan
Whole Time Director & COO
Sabaretnam Singaram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
Coromandel Engineering Company Limited was incorporated on September 3, 1947. Initially, the Company was engaged in the activities of Civil construction line for construction of factory and other buildings. Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is a 64 years old construction company of the USD 3.8 billion Murugappa Group. The Company is one of Indias oldest and respected business houses, having pioneered several novel engineering techniques and was the first to introduce pre-engineered metal building system in India.The Company is providers of integrated turn-key construction services and has executed or is executing projects across all states and union territories in India. They provide integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial, commercial, infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry. Apart from these, it is also into the business of property development, with their significant operations in the State of Tamil Nadu. Their business focuses on Real Estate Development of Residential and Commercial sector. They have an integrated in-house development team which covers all aspects of property development from project identification and inception through construction to completion and sale.In year 1959, the company built 14 storey, LIC Building on Anna Salai, Chennai which is one of the tallest buildings in South India. In November 5, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to The Coromandel Engin
The Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is ₹150.05 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is 0 and 426.11 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.10%, 3 Years at 10.54%, 1 Year at 13.44%, 6 Month at -23.34%, 3 Month at -7.38% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
