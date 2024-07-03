Summary

Coromandel Engineering Company Limited was incorporated on September 3, 1947. Initially, the Company was engaged in the activities of Civil construction line for construction of factory and other buildings. Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is a 64 years old construction company of the USD 3.8 billion Murugappa Group. The Company is one of Indias oldest and respected business houses, having pioneered several novel engineering techniques and was the first to introduce pre-engineered metal building system in India.The Company is providers of integrated turn-key construction services and has executed or is executing projects across all states and union territories in India. They provide integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial, commercial, infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry. Apart from these, it is also into the business of property development, with their significant operations in the State of Tamil Nadu. Their business focuses on Real Estate Development of Residential and Commercial sector. They have an integrated in-house development team which covers all aspects of property development from project identification and inception through construction to completion and sale.In year 1959, the company built 14 storey, LIC Building on Anna Salai, Chennai which is one of the tallest buildings in South India. In November 5, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to The Coromandel Engin

Read More