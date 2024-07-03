iifl-logo-icon 1
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

45.15
(4.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.6
  • Day's High45.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close43.2
  • Day's Low43.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

43.6

Prev. Close

43.2

Turnover(Lac.)

3.89

Day's High

45.9

Day's Low

43.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

150.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.49%

Foreign: 0.48%

Indian: 74.08%

Non-Promoter- 25.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.23

33.23

33.23

33.23

Preference Capital

0

28.36

28.36

28.36

Reserves

-29.76

-53.72

-49.2

-41.09

Net Worth

3.47

7.87

12.39

20.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

132.99

108.5

57.67

32.5

yoy growth (%)

22.56

88.14

77.45

3.7

Raw materials

-55.3

-45.49

-23.56

-13.48

As % of sales

41.58

41.92

40.86

41.48

Employee costs

-8.28

-6.93

-5.97

-4.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.62

-10.47

-8.06

-10.9

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.94

-3.34

-3.68

Tax paid

-2.32

-0.56

1.28

-1.65

Working capital

-18.92

-14.11

-3.25

16.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.56

88.14

77.45

3.7

Op profit growth

-81.43

-17.78

-69.81

335.71

EBIT growth

-26.93

173.92

-80.22

73.76

Net profit growth

-0.21

71.47

-62.95

63.68

No Record Found

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mr. G. V. Manimaran

Executive Director

SRINIVASAN BASKARAN

Non Executive Director

Nallusamy Elangovan

Independent Director

MUTHIAH NAGALINGAM

Independent Director

Asir Raja Selvan

Whole Time Director & COO

Sabaretnam Singaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Coromandel Engineering Company Limited was incorporated on September 3, 1947. Initially, the Company was engaged in the activities of Civil construction line for construction of factory and other buildings. Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is a 64 years old construction company of the USD 3.8 billion Murugappa Group. The Company is one of Indias oldest and respected business houses, having pioneered several novel engineering techniques and was the first to introduce pre-engineered metal building system in India.The Company is providers of integrated turn-key construction services and has executed or is executing projects across all states and union territories in India. They provide integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial, commercial, infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry. Apart from these, it is also into the business of property development, with their significant operations in the State of Tamil Nadu. Their business focuses on Real Estate Development of Residential and Commercial sector. They have an integrated in-house development team which covers all aspects of property development from project identification and inception through construction to completion and sale.In year 1959, the company built 14 storey, LIC Building on Anna Salai, Chennai which is one of the tallest buildings in South India. In November 5, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to The Coromandel Engin
Company FAQs

What is the Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is ₹150.05 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is 0 and 426.11 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd?

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.10%, 3 Years at 10.54%, 1 Year at 13.44%, 6 Month at -23.34%, 3 Month at -7.38% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

