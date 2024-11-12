Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Finacial Results for the quarter and half ended 30th September 2024 UNaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 1. Appointment of Mr GV Manimaran as Additional (Executive Director and further appointed as Managing Director and designated as Chairman 2. Appointment of Mr Baskaran Srinivasan and Dr Ennarasu Karunesan as Adddtional Director (Non-executive Non independent Director) 3. Appointment of Dr Ravi Muthusamy Addtional Director (Non Executive, Independent Director) 4. Appointment of Mr Perumal S rajan as Chief Operating Officer as SMP 5. Appointment of Mr Ganesh Kumar Elango as Assistant Vice Present as SMP (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of Un-Audited Financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financials for the year ended 31st march 2024 Appointment of Mr Anto Abinash as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Appointment of Mr. Asir Raja Selvan and Ms. S Sridevi as Independent Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024