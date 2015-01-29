iifl-logo-icon 1


Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.15
(4.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd

Coromandel Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.62

-10.47

-8.06

-10.9

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.94

-3.34

-3.68

Tax paid

-2.32

-0.56

1.28

-1.65

Working capital

-18.92

-14.11

-3.25

16.47

Other operating items

Operating

-31.61

-28.09

-13.39

0.22

Capital expenditure

0.39

-0.02

0.14

-0.99

Free cash flow

-31.21

-28.12

-13.25

-0.76

Equity raised

-82.32

-66.26

-23.69

-1

Investing

-0.15

0

-0.04

0.01

Financing

-8.45

-7.42

-9.7

47.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-122.13

-101.8

-46.68

46.07

