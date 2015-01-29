Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.62
-10.47
-8.06
-10.9
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.94
-3.34
-3.68
Tax paid
-2.32
-0.56
1.28
-1.65
Working capital
-18.92
-14.11
-3.25
16.47
Other operating items
Operating
-31.61
-28.09
-13.39
0.22
Capital expenditure
0.39
-0.02
0.14
-0.99
Free cash flow
-31.21
-28.12
-13.25
-0.76
Equity raised
-82.32
-66.26
-23.69
-1
Investing
-0.15
0
-0.04
0.01
Financing
-8.45
-7.42
-9.7
47.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-122.13
-101.8
-46.68
46.07
