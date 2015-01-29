iifl-logo-icon 1
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.15
(4.51%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

132.99

108.5

57.67

32.5

yoy growth (%)

22.56

88.14

77.45

3.7

Raw materials

-55.3

-45.49

-23.56

-13.48

As % of sales

41.58

41.92

40.86

41.48

Employee costs

-8.28

-6.93

-5.97

-4.18

As % of sales

6.23

6.39

10.36

12.88

Other costs

-69.61

-57.21

-29.5

-19.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.34

52.72

51.16

59.64

Operating profit

-0.2

-1.13

-1.37

-4.55

OPM

-0.15

-1.04

-2.38

-14.01

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.94

-3.34

-3.68

Interest expense

-4.71

-6.48

-6.61

-3.55

Other income

0.03

0.08

3.26

0.87

Profit before tax

-7.62

-10.47

-8.06

-10.9

Taxes

-2.32

-0.56

1.28

-1.65

Tax rate

30.46

5.41

-15.91

15.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.95

-11.03

-6.78

-12.56

Exceptional items

1.98

3.05

2.12

0

Net profit

-7.96

-7.98

-4.65

-12.56

yoy growth (%)

-0.21

71.47

-62.95

63.68

NPM

-5.99

-7.35

-8.07

-38.67

