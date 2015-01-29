Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
132.99
108.5
57.67
32.5
yoy growth (%)
22.56
88.14
77.45
3.7
Raw materials
-55.3
-45.49
-23.56
-13.48
As % of sales
41.58
41.92
40.86
41.48
Employee costs
-8.28
-6.93
-5.97
-4.18
As % of sales
6.23
6.39
10.36
12.88
Other costs
-69.61
-57.21
-29.5
-19.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.34
52.72
51.16
59.64
Operating profit
-0.2
-1.13
-1.37
-4.55
OPM
-0.15
-1.04
-2.38
-14.01
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.94
-3.34
-3.68
Interest expense
-4.71
-6.48
-6.61
-3.55
Other income
0.03
0.08
3.26
0.87
Profit before tax
-7.62
-10.47
-8.06
-10.9
Taxes
-2.32
-0.56
1.28
-1.65
Tax rate
30.46
5.41
-15.91
15.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.95
-11.03
-6.78
-12.56
Exceptional items
1.98
3.05
2.12
0
Net profit
-7.96
-7.98
-4.65
-12.56
yoy growth (%)
-0.21
71.47
-62.95
63.68
NPM
-5.99
-7.35
-8.07
-38.67
