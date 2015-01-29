Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.23
33.23
33.23
33.23
Preference Capital
0
28.36
28.36
28.36
Reserves
-29.76
-53.72
-49.2
-41.09
Net Worth
3.47
7.87
12.39
20.5
Minority Interest
Debt
16.68
24.42
14.32
30.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.15
32.29
26.71
51.43
Fixed Assets
2.05
3.47
4.92
7.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.3
11.08
11.73
14.05
Networking Capital
7.77
17.73
10.04
29.93
Inventories
12.57
13.65
15.76
21.82
Inventory Days
43.25
73.39
Sundry Debtors
17.91
19.56
21.55
20.5
Debtor Days
59.14
68.95
Other Current Assets
33.53
26.19
17.49
24.18
Sundry Creditors
-33.81
-18.1
-20.38
-15.25
Creditor Days
55.93
51.29
Other Current Liabilities
-22.43
-23.57
-24.38
-21.32
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
20.14
32.29
26.7
51.43
No Record Found
