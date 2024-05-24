TO THE MEMBERS OF COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Non - Payment of dues to financial institutions and delayed payments to statutory authorities

The Company has amounts due and payable to financial institutions to the tune of Rs. 2,06,97,295 including interest as on 31st March 2024. These obligations were in default as of the balance sheet date.

Further, there were delays in making statutory payments. However, these dues were paid after the respective due dates of the respective month.

On account of non- payment of financial liabilities and delayed payments of statutory payments, there may be potential non compliances under relevant statutes and regulation. We draw attention to Note No. 16 and Note No.19 of the Financial Statements which discloses the total outstanding financial obligations as on 31st March

2024 out of which the company has not serviced long term loan to the tune of Rs. 5,83,904 and short term working capital loan to the tune of Rs. 2,01,13,391.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis Of Matter

The events or conditions relating to non-payment of financial obligations indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the Company has received a letter of support from its group company to meet its obligations in the normal course of its business and accordingly, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Based on the findings of Compliance Audit Inspections in various years, the company has to surrender the Provident Fund exemption and make good the loss to the tune of Rs. 1,06,60,151. We draw attention to Note No.30 of the Financial Statements which enumerates the direction of the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner for surrender of exemption.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A) Existence and impairment of Trade Receivables Trade Receivables are significant to the Companys financial statements. The Collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the companys working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by its management. Due to the nature of the Business and the requirements of customers, various contract terms are in place which impacts the timing of revenue recognition. There is a significant element of judgement. Given the magnitude and judgement involved in the impairment assessment of trade receivables, we have identified this as a key audit matter. We performed audit procedures on existence of trade receivables, which included substantive testing of revenue transactions, obtaining trade receivable external confirmations and testing the subsequent payments received. Assessing the impact of trade receivables requires judgement and we evaluated managements assumptions in determining the provision for impairment of trade receivables, by analyzing the ageing of receivables, assessing significant overdue individual trade receivables and specific local risks, combined with the legal documentations, where applicable. In calculating the Expected Credit Loss as per Ind AS 109 - "Financial Instruments", the company has also considered the estimation of probable future customer default and has taken into account an estimation of its possible effect. We tested the timing of revenue and trade receivables recognition based on the terms agreed with the customers. We also reviewed, on a sample basis, terms of the contract with the customers, invoices raised, etc., as a part of our audit procedures. Furthermore, we assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in note 10 to the financial statements. B) Revenue recognition (IND AS 115) The application of the standard on recognition of revenue involves significant judgement and estimates made by the management which includes identification of performance obligations contained in contracts, determination of the most appropriate method for recognition of revenue relating to the identified performance obligations, assessment of transaction price and allocation of the assessed price to the individual performance obligations. In case of Fixed Price Contracts Revenue is recognized using the Percentage of Completion computed as per Input method. There exists an inherent risk and presumed fraud risk around the accuracy and existence of revenues. These contracts may involve onerous obligations which requires critical assessment of foreseeable losses to be made by the Group. Audit procedure involved review of the companys IND AS 115 implementation process and key judgements made by management, evaluation of customer contracts in light of IND AS 115 on sample basis and comparison of the same with managements evaluation and assessment of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to revenue recognition. Based on the procedures performed, it is concluded that managements judgements with respect to recognition and measurement of revenue in light of IND AS 115 is appropriate. Furthermore, the appropriateness of the disclosures made in note 34 to the financial statements was assessed C) Recognition and measurement of deferred taxes The key matter was addressed by performing audit The recognition and measurement of deferred tax items requires determination of differences between the recognition and the measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses in accordance with the Income Tax Act and other applicable tax laws including application of ICDS and financial reporting in accordance with IND AS. procedures which involved assessment of underlying process and evaluation of internal financial controls with respect to measurement of deferred tax and reperformance of calculations and assessment of the items leading to recognition of deferred tax in light of prevailing tax laws and applicable financial reporting standards on sample basis. Based on the representation provided by the management the deferred tax assets are being recognised by the company and accounted for. This involves significant calculations requiring detailed knowledge of applicable tax laws. Furthermore, disclosures are made in note 7 to the financial statements. D) Contingent Liability Assessment of Provisions for taxation, litigations and claims: As at 31st March 2024 Coromandel Engineering Company Limited had disputed tax dues to the tune of Rs 2,179.70 lakhs. The Audit addressed this Key Audit Matter by reviewing correspondence with tax Authorities. Discussing significant litigations and claims with the Companys Internal Legal Team. Reviewing previous judgements made by relevant tax Authorities and opinions given by Companys advisors. Assessing the reliability of the past estimates of the management. Based on the procedures performed, it is concluded that the managements assessment of the outcome of pending litigations and claims is appropriate. Furthermore, the appropriateness of the disclosures made in note 30 to the financial statements was assessed. D) Accuracy of Unbilled Revenues in Civil Contracts: Unbilled Revenue in Civil Contracts operations is a critical estimate to determine the revenues. This estimate has a high risk of uncertainty as it requires consideration of progress of the work done, efforts till date and efforts to complete the remaining contract performance obligations. Audit Procedure involved evaluating the design of the Internal Controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts incurred to complete the performance obligations. Performed analytical Procedure and test of details for reasonableness of incurred and estimated efforts. The audit procedures performed did not lead to identification of any material misstatement with respect to recognition and measurement of unbilled revenue. F) Inventory WIP: Management judgement is required to establish the carrying value of inventory particularly in relation to determining the appropriate level of provisions in relation to obsolete and Surplus items. Physical Verification of Inventory was conducted as on 31st March 2024. With respect to the Net Realizable Value, principles of IndAS-2 (Inventories) has not been complied as the Net Realizable Value of Inventories could not be determined and hence inventories in books are recoded at weighted average cost basis. However, this policy of accounting inventory at weight average cost basis has been consistently followed by the entity. With respect to the Net Realizable value of Inventory the company has provided Management Representations that there is no significant impact as all contracts are based on fixed prices. The judgement reflects that inventory is held to support companys operations which results in the company holding inventory for extended periods before utilization. In cases of disputes with land owners we have relied on Management Representation. Future salability of inventory was assessed based on past track records. Based on the audit procedure performed, no material discrepancies were identified.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing,

as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to

communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (here in after referred to as the "Order") and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act,2013, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the backup of the books of accounts and other books and papers of the Company maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on servers physically located in India, on a daily basis.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in the Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements as referred to in Note No. 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(j) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest

in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(k) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management under sub clause (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(l) The Company has not declared any Dividend during the year.

(m) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(n) As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants F.R.No.004915S Sonali Khatod M Place: Chennai Partner Date: 24.05.2024 Membership No 254938 UDIN :24254938BKLAZA2693

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Coromandel Engineering company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

(a) (A) According to the Information and explanations given to us the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment to the best of our knowledge and on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Intangible Asset to the best of our knowledge and on the basis of available information.

(b) During the year under review, the physical verification was not conducted. Instead, we have obtained a representation from the Management, which confirms that no discrepancies exist in relation to the Property, Plant & Equipment

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, clause (i(d)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, clause (i(e)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

ii.

(a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by themanagement is appropriate; discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company.

ii. (a) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans]. Accordingly, clause (iii(a)), (iii(b)), & (iii(c)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

iii. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities provided by the Company as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of the paragraph 3(iv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder, and hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vi. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed

statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. However, there have been slight delays. The following is the details of undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months.

SI. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 1 Income Tax TDS 9.17* 2 Employee Provident Fund PF Show Cause Notice 106.6

* Includes Interest and late filing fees amounting to Rs. 3,00,457. Company is in the process of rectifying this difference and there is no financial liability requiring the company to make any payments to the extent of Rs.901,186.73

b) As at 31st March 2024 according to the records of the Company, the following are the particulars of the disputed dues

Name of the SI. No Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed (Rs. in lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in lakhs) Forum where Pending 1 Goods and Service Tax Odisha - GST Tran 1 credit reversal 5.43 - Deputy Commissioner of CT & GST, Ganjam, Odisha (FY 2017-2018) Customs Excise 2 and Service Tax Act Kerala - VAT 5.6 0.66 Assistant Commissioner Commercial Tax officer Ernakulam Goods and 3 Service Tax TN / GST - FY 2017-18 2,135.93 - Madras High Court Goods and 4 Service Tax TN / GST - FY 2017-18 5.65 - Assistant Commissioner, TN GST 5 Goods and Service Tax AP / GST - FY 2017-18 24.10 - Assistant Commissioner, AP GST 6 Goods and Service Tax TN / GST - FY 2018-19 55.66 - Deputy Commercial Tax Officer, TN. 7 Goods and Service Tax AP / GST - FY 2018-19 96.52 1.48 Assistant Commissioner (ST), Visakhapatnam 8 Goods and Service Tax AP / GST - FY 2019-20 3.86 - Assistant Commissioner (ST), Visakhapatnam 9 Goods and Service Tax AP / GST - FY 2020-21 7.57 - Assistant Commissioner (ST), Visakhapatnam 10 Goods and Service Tax AP / GST - FY 2021-22 1.48 - Assistant Commissioner (ST), Visakhapatnam 11 Suit filed by the Vendor 52.01 Court of Telangana 12 Suit filed by the Vendor 6.00 - Madurai high Court 13 Bank Guarantee 1783.66 - Total 4183.47 2.14

vii. In our opinion, the company has no transactions that has not been recorded in the books of account and no unrecorded income was disclosed or surrendered as income during the year in the Tax assessments under the Income Tax,1961. Accordingly, clause (viii) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

viii. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has defaulted in the following repayment of loans or borrowings as on 31st March, 2024.

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Long Term Working Capital Loan IDFC First Bank 5,83,904 Interest 54 Working Capital Term Loan IDFC First Bank 97,99,583.92 Principal 84 Working Capital Term Loan IDFC First Bank 1,22,675 Interest 53 Working Capital Term Loan IDFC First Bank 1,00,85,082 Principal 78 Working Capital Term Loan IDFC First Bank 1,06,050 Interest 54

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) In our opinion, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause (ix(e)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion. the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause (ix(f)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable

x. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause (x(b)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion, report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of Companies Act and form ADT-4 is not required to be filed by the auditors as clause xi (a) is not applicable. Accordingly, clause (xi(b)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, clause (xi(c)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii(a), xii(b), xii(c) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 are not applicable.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered. However, we were not provided with the Internal Audit Report for third quarter of the Financial Year 2023-24.

xv. ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the Directors. Accordingly, clause (xv) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

xvi. (a) & (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi(a) and xvi (b)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 are not applicable.

(c) & (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause (xvi (c) and xvi(d) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Cash losses for the current Financial Year is computed after consider non cash expenses like depreciation.

Accordingly, clause (xvii) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is applicable and the following are the cash losses incurred:

Financial Year Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 2022-23 150.27 2023-24 200.52

Place: Chennai Date: 24.05.2024

xviii. Statutory auditor has not resigned during the year, Accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 42 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not obliged to transfer the unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act. Accordingly, clause (xx(a) and xx(b)) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 are not applicable

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, clause (xxi) of Para 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

For CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants F.R.No.004915S

Sonali Khatod M Partner

Membership No 254938 UDIN :24254938BKLAZA2693

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.