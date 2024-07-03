Summary

GeeCee Ventures Ltd was incorporated on February 14, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Shubham Aromatics Pvt Ltd. In October 1, 1985, the company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the company was changed to Shubham Aromatics Ltd, thereafter to Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd on May 3, 1993 and again from Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd to GeeCee Ventures Ltd on January 13, 2010,The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development, power generation and financing & investing activities.The company has manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. They have their power plant facilities located at Jaisalmer and Fatehgarh in Rajasthan. Their major markets include United States of America, India, Japan, Korea and Europe. The companys shares are listed for trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE) & Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.In the year 2003, Gwalior Chemicals Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. They introduced the viscose dye pigment black with a production capacity of 1,200 TPA.In the year 1994, the company set up Thionyl Chloride pilot plant and R&D laboratory. During the year 1995-96, they commissioned Thionyl Chloride Plant with in-house technology with a capacity of 2,160 TPA and thus registered their entry into the Sulphur Chloride range of products.During the year 2000-01, the company acquired the Thionyl Chloride business of Link PharmaChem Ltd and expanded their blue print outside

