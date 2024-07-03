iifl-logo-icon 1
Geecee Ventures Ltd Share Price

434.8
(-2.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 447.2
  Day's High 453.8
  52 Wk High 477.5
  Prev. Close 447.2
  Day's Low 427.1
  52 Wk Low 227.5
  Turnover (lac) 65.22
  P/E 19.44
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 255.02
  EPS 23.01
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 909.24
  Div. Yield 0.45
No Records Found

Geecee Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

447.2

Prev. Close

447.2

Turnover(Lac.)

65.22

Day's High

453.8

Day's Low

427.1

52 Week's High

477.5

52 Week's Low

227.5

Book Value

255.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

909.24

P/E

19.44

EPS

23.01

Divi. Yield

0.45

Geecee Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Geecee Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Geecee Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 32.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Geecee Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.91

20.91

20.91

20.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

590.5

511.44

490.69

441.35

Net Worth

611.41

532.35

511.6

462.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.68

42.66

184.65

93.94

yoy growth (%)

-2.29

-76.89

96.55

-34.84

Raw materials

-17.02

-14.22

-144.11

-52.92

As % of sales

40.82

33.34

78.04

56.34

Employee costs

-4.21

-4.35

-4

-4.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.8

18.85

31.02

32.46

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.52

-1.4

-1.49

Tax paid

-4.2

-3.66

-0.94

-3.29

Working capital

-158.23

109.85

-24.71

-94.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.29

-76.89

96.55

-34.84

Op profit growth

-18.03

-37.9

1.71

-8.48

EBIT growth

-10.89

-39.23

-4.75

-4.52

Net profit growth

-17.02

-49.51

3.13

-20.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

96.68

40.05

95.83

42.51

44.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96.68

40.05

95.83

42.51

44.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

1.31

1.01

2.41

1.07

View Annually Results

Geecee Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Geecee Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ashwin Kumar Kothari

Whole Time Executive Director

Harisingh Shyamsukha

Whole Time Executive Director

Gaurav Shyamsukha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rohit Kothari

Whole Time Executive Director

V V Sureshkumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vallabh Prasad Biyani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rupal Vora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Geecee Ventures Ltd

Summary

GeeCee Ventures Ltd was incorporated on February 14, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Shubham Aromatics Pvt Ltd. In October 1, 1985, the company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the company was changed to Shubham Aromatics Ltd, thereafter to Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd on May 3, 1993 and again from Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd to GeeCee Ventures Ltd on January 13, 2010,The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development, power generation and financing & investing activities.The company has manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. They have their power plant facilities located at Jaisalmer and Fatehgarh in Rajasthan. Their major markets include United States of America, India, Japan, Korea and Europe. The companys shares are listed for trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE) & Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.In the year 2003, Gwalior Chemicals Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. They introduced the viscose dye pigment black with a production capacity of 1,200 TPA.In the year 1994, the company set up Thionyl Chloride pilot plant and R&D laboratory. During the year 1995-96, they commissioned Thionyl Chloride Plant with in-house technology with a capacity of 2,160 TPA and thus registered their entry into the Sulphur Chloride range of products.During the year 2000-01, the company acquired the Thionyl Chloride business of Link PharmaChem Ltd and expanded their blue print outside
Company FAQs

What is the Geecee Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Geecee Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹434.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Geecee Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geecee Ventures Ltd is ₹909.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Geecee Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Geecee Ventures Ltd is 19.44 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Geecee Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geecee Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geecee Ventures Ltd is ₹227.5 and ₹477.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Geecee Ventures Ltd?

Geecee Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.34%, 3 Years at 43.56%, 1 Year at 94.52%, 6 Month at 15.50%, 3 Month at 10.30% and 1 Month at -1.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Geecee Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Geecee Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.71 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 32.18 %

