SectorRealty
Open₹447.2
Prev. Close₹447.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.22
Day's High₹453.8
Day's Low₹427.1
52 Week's High₹477.5
52 Week's Low₹227.5
Book Value₹255.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)909.24
P/E19.44
EPS23.01
Divi. Yield0.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.91
20.91
20.91
20.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
590.5
511.44
490.69
441.35
Net Worth
611.41
532.35
511.6
462.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.68
42.66
184.65
93.94
yoy growth (%)
-2.29
-76.89
96.55
-34.84
Raw materials
-17.02
-14.22
-144.11
-52.92
As % of sales
40.82
33.34
78.04
56.34
Employee costs
-4.21
-4.35
-4
-4.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.8
18.85
31.02
32.46
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.52
-1.4
-1.49
Tax paid
-4.2
-3.66
-0.94
-3.29
Working capital
-158.23
109.85
-24.71
-94.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.29
-76.89
96.55
-34.84
Op profit growth
-18.03
-37.9
1.71
-8.48
EBIT growth
-10.89
-39.23
-4.75
-4.52
Net profit growth
-17.02
-49.51
3.13
-20.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
96.68
40.05
95.83
42.51
44.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96.68
40.05
95.83
42.51
44.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
1.31
1.01
2.41
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ashwin Kumar Kothari
Whole Time Executive Director
Harisingh Shyamsukha
Whole Time Executive Director
Gaurav Shyamsukha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rohit Kothari
Whole Time Executive Director
V V Sureshkumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vallabh Prasad Biyani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rupal Vora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Bandyopadhyay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Geecee Ventures Ltd
Summary
GeeCee Ventures Ltd was incorporated on February 14, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Shubham Aromatics Pvt Ltd. In October 1, 1985, the company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the company was changed to Shubham Aromatics Ltd, thereafter to Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd on May 3, 1993 and again from Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd to GeeCee Ventures Ltd on January 13, 2010,The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development, power generation and financing & investing activities.The company has manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. They have their power plant facilities located at Jaisalmer and Fatehgarh in Rajasthan. Their major markets include United States of America, India, Japan, Korea and Europe. The companys shares are listed for trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE) & Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.In the year 2003, Gwalior Chemicals Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. They introduced the viscose dye pigment black with a production capacity of 1,200 TPA.In the year 1994, the company set up Thionyl Chloride pilot plant and R&D laboratory. During the year 1995-96, they commissioned Thionyl Chloride Plant with in-house technology with a capacity of 2,160 TPA and thus registered their entry into the Sulphur Chloride range of products.During the year 2000-01, the company acquired the Thionyl Chloride business of Link PharmaChem Ltd and expanded their blue print outside
Read More
The Geecee Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹434.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geecee Ventures Ltd is ₹909.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Geecee Ventures Ltd is 19.44 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geecee Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geecee Ventures Ltd is ₹227.5 and ₹477.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Geecee Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.34%, 3 Years at 43.56%, 1 Year at 94.52%, 6 Month at 15.50%, 3 Month at 10.30% and 1 Month at -1.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.