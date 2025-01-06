iifl-logo-icon 1
Geecee Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

434.8
(-2.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

GeeCee Vent. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.8

18.85

31.02

32.46

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.52

-1.4

-1.49

Tax paid

-4.2

-3.66

-0.94

-3.29

Working capital

-158.23

109.85

-24.71

-94.98

Other operating items

Operating

-147.13

123.5

3.96

-67.3

Capital expenditure

0.25

-0.8

-1.17

-8.14

Free cash flow

-146.88

122.7

2.79

-75.44

Equity raised

821.8

749.66

688.5

622.93

Investing

212.56

-89.11

54.97

128.41

Financing

0

0

0.06

-0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

3.25

0

Net in cash

887.48

783.26

749.59

675.81

