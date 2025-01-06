Geecee Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.8
18.85
31.02
32.46
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.52
-1.4
-1.49
Tax paid
-4.2
-3.66
-0.94
-3.29
Working capital
-158.23
109.85
-24.71
-94.98
Other operating items
Operating
-147.13
123.5
3.96
-67.3
Capital expenditure
0.25
-0.8
-1.17
-8.14
Free cash flow
-146.88
122.7
2.79
-75.44
Equity raised
821.8
749.66
688.5
622.93
Investing
212.56
-89.11
54.97
128.41
Financing
0
0
0.06
-0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
3.25
0
Net in cash
887.48
783.26
749.59
675.81
