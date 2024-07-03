iifl-logo-icon 1
Geecee Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

432.05
(-1.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.54

49.94

88.74

26.45

38.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.54

49.94

88.74

26.45

38.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.14

0.93

2.12

0.51

Total Income

33.74

50.09

89.67

28.57

38.99

Total Expenditure

10.79

20.1

64.68

16.8

20.47

PBIDT

22.95

29.99

24.98

11.76

18.52

Interest

0.04

0.2

0

0.02

0.03

PBDT

22.91

29.79

24.98

11.74

18.49

Depreciation

1.42

1.31

1.32

1.56

1.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.16

5.81

5.61

2.69

3.8

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

19.32

22.68

18.05

7.49

13.06

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

19.34

22.74

18.11

7.55

13.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19.34

22.74

18.11

7.55

13.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.24

10.85

8.63

3.58

6.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.91

20.91

20.91

20.91

20.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

68.42

60.05

28.14

44.46

48.12

PBDTM(%)

68.3

59.65

28.14

44.38

48.05

PATM(%)

57.6

45.41

20.34

28.31

33.93

