Geecee Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.54
49.94
88.74
26.45
38.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.54
49.94
88.74
26.45
38.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.14
0.93
2.12
0.51
Total Income
33.74
50.09
89.67
28.57
38.99
Total Expenditure
10.79
20.1
64.68
16.8
20.47
PBIDT
22.95
29.99
24.98
11.76
18.52
Interest
0.04
0.2
0
0.02
0.03
PBDT
22.91
29.79
24.98
11.74
18.49
Depreciation
1.42
1.31
1.32
1.56
1.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.16
5.81
5.61
2.69
3.8
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
19.32
22.68
18.05
7.49
13.06
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.34
22.74
18.11
7.55
13.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.34
22.74
18.11
7.55
13.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.24
10.85
8.63
3.58
6.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.91
20.91
20.91
20.91
20.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.42
60.05
28.14
44.46
48.12
PBDTM(%)
68.3
59.65
28.14
44.38
48.05
PATM(%)
57.6
45.41
20.34
28.31
33.93
