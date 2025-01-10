Geecee Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.91
20.91
20.91
20.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
590.5
511.44
490.69
441.35
Net Worth
611.41
532.35
511.6
462.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.26
14.76
14.85
6.41
Total Liabilities
632.67
547.11
526.45
468.67
Fixed Assets
26.05
15.93
16.45
17.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
303.36
285.78
292.85
361.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.13
0.11
0.25
Networking Capital
226.86
206.43
213.34
86.13
Inventories
271.85
238.12
218.5
109.28
Inventory Days
956.79
Sundry Debtors
6.49
1.37
1.67
5.11
Debtor Days
44.74
Other Current Assets
9.44
7.45
8.03
20.56
Sundry Creditors
-8.14
-2.17
-7.68
-10.23
Creditor Days
89.56
Other Current Liabilities
-52.78
-38.34
-7.18
-38.59
Cash
76.3
38.84
3.7
2.74
Total Assets
632.68
547.11
526.45
468.69
