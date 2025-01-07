Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.68
42.66
184.65
93.94
yoy growth (%)
-2.29
-76.89
96.55
-34.84
Raw materials
-17.02
-14.22
-144.11
-52.92
As % of sales
40.82
33.34
78.04
56.34
Employee costs
-4.21
-4.35
-4
-4.68
As % of sales
10.1
10.2
2.16
4.98
Other costs
-4.43
-4.53
-5.04
-5.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.62
10.62
2.73
5.72
Operating profit
16.02
19.55
31.48
30.95
OPM
38.44
45.82
17.05
32.95
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.52
-1.4
-1.49
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.12
Other income
2.28
0.83
0.96
3.13
Profit before tax
16.8
18.85
31.02
32.46
Taxes
-4.2
-3.66
-0.94
-3.29
Tax rate
-25
-19.46
-3.04
-10.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.6
15.18
30.08
29.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.6
15.18
30.08
29.16
yoy growth (%)
-17.02
-49.51
3.13
-20.18
NPM
30.22
35.59
16.29
31.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.