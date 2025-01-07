iifl-logo-icon 1
Geecee Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

439.65
(1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.68

42.66

184.65

93.94

yoy growth (%)

-2.29

-76.89

96.55

-34.84

Raw materials

-17.02

-14.22

-144.11

-52.92

As % of sales

40.82

33.34

78.04

56.34

Employee costs

-4.21

-4.35

-4

-4.68

As % of sales

10.1

10.2

2.16

4.98

Other costs

-4.43

-4.53

-5.04

-5.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.62

10.62

2.73

5.72

Operating profit

16.02

19.55

31.48

30.95

OPM

38.44

45.82

17.05

32.95

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.52

-1.4

-1.49

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.12

Other income

2.28

0.83

0.96

3.13

Profit before tax

16.8

18.85

31.02

32.46

Taxes

-4.2

-3.66

-0.94

-3.29

Tax rate

-25

-19.46

-3.04

-10.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.6

15.18

30.08

29.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.6

15.18

30.08

29.16

yoy growth (%)

-17.02

-49.51

3.13

-20.18

NPM

30.22

35.59

16.29

31.04

