Geecee Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global economy faced a complex scenario characterized by persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, tightening monetary policies, and ongoing pandemic repercussions, all contributing to a decline in growth. According to the World Economic Output (WEO) update, global growth slowed from 3.5% in CY 2022 to 3.0% in CY 2023. Central Banks raised interest rates in CY2023 to counter inflationary pressures Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions and elevated inflation, major economies received support from fiscal stimulus, monetary policies, trade agreements, international aid, green initiatives, and technological investments.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects moderate and stable growth for CY2024 & CY2025 at 3.2%. This expectation reflects sluggish economic activity, primarily attributed to a slowdown in advanced economies. The growth rate of these economies, which stood at 1.6% in CY2023, is anticipated to remain sluggish at 1.7% to 1.8% over the next two years due to policy tightening, financial sector turmoil, high inflation, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, and the lingering effects of four years of the COVID pandemic.

In advanced economies, growth rates are forecasted to reach 1.7% in CY2024, improving to 1.8% in CY2025. Global inflation is projected to decrease from an estimated 6.8% in CY2023 to 5.9% in CY2024 and further to 4.5% in CY2025, primarily due to accelerated disinflation in advanced economies. Declining inflationary pressures vary by country. The IMF forecasts a 2.3% decline in oil prices in CY2024, while non-fuel commodity prices are expected to drop by 0.9%. Heightened tensions in the Gaza-Israel region, which accounts for approximately 35% of global oil exports, could lead to supply shocks if the conflict escalates. Continued trade distortions and geopolitical fragmentation are anticipated to persist, exerting pressure on global trade levels.

INDIAN ECONOMY

The Indian economy continues to strengthen despite the global headwinds. As per the First Advance Estimates (FAE) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3%, in FY2023-24.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the Repo Rate unchanged since February 2023 to manage retail inflation within its target range, which has consistently stayed above the 4% mark. In July 2023, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7.44%, the highest level seen since September 2022. The CPI has since eased and is hovering around 5%.

The World Bank expects India to grow by 6.6% in Financial Year 2024-25 after an estimated growth of 7.5% in the previous financial year. The union budget presented this year strongly supports the long-term growth of Indias real estate sector through its focus on urban infrastructure and the digital economy. The governments significantly expanded capital expenditure target for the year is expected to generate job opportunities and stimulate higher economic activity.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

Financial Year 2023-24 was a milestone year for Indias real estate sector, with record-breaking sales and sustained growth. Despite a notable increase in new launches, inventory levels remained stable or decreased in tier-1 cities, highlighting strong demand. The residential segment excelled, driven by stable interest rates, a robust economy, and evolving consumer preferences. The demand for Commercial office space recovered from slowdown induced by remote work trends and global economic slowdown, while the retail real estate sector experienced a robust revival, surpassing pre-pandemic consumption levels.

In Financial Year 2023-24, the real estate sector saw remarkable growth, driven by strong housing demand, stable interest rates, and a robust economy. Real estate investments in India reached $5.1 billion, with a substantial portion allocated to land acquisitions, representing 40% of total investments. This trend expanded to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, highlighting real estates attractiveness as an investment avenue, including options like direct purchases, Real-Estate- Investment-Trusts (REITs), and Mortgage-backed- Securities (MBS).

MUMBAI REAL ESTATE

The Mumbai real estate market experienced robust growth despite of global challenges, retaining its position as the top market by marking the highest sales in eleven years. This surge stemmed from a

positive economic outlook, increased disposable income among buyers, a shift towards larger homes, and a fear of missing out on opportunities in the flourishing market and rising prices. The residential market in Mumbai is poised for continued growth, driven by strong consumer demand fueled by ongoing infrastructural developments, rising affluence, and evolving consumer preferences.

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES Opportunities

As India awaits policy reforms to pick up speed, your Company firmly believes that the demand for Real Estate in a country like India should remain strong in the medium to long term. Your Companys well accepted brand, contemporary architecture, well designed projects in strategic locations, strong balance sheet and stable financial performance even in testing times make it a preferred choice for customers and shareholders. Your Company is ideally placed to further strengthen its development potential by acquiring new land parcels.

Housing Demand

A combination of economic growth, increasing income levels, and the perception that housing prices are stabilizing has led to a notable uptick in the demand for homes. This trend is evident as potential buyers, previously on the sidelines, are now entering the market as first-time homeowners or existing homeowners looking for larger spaces. The shift towards remote and hybrid work models is further influencing the desire for more spacious living arrangements. Employers offering flexible work options continue to be a significant factor in this trend, as it allows employees the freedom to live further from the office, thereby boosting demand for residential properties in various segments.

Sector Consolidation

The current environment in the real estate industry poses challenges to the entry of new competitors. With the trend leaning towards a smaller number of dominant developers in each region, this period of consolidation offers an attractive chance for current real estate firms to meet the increasing demand for housing. The Indian real estate sector, characterized by its highly fragmented nature, has been undergoing a significant consolidation phase for several years. This consolidation has been accelerated by various factors, including the pandemic, which has effectively sidelined less robust participants.

affordable Housing

The segment of affordable housing remains a pivotal area for developers and a primary focus for the government. As per the new Union budget, a housing for Middle Class scheme is to be launched to encourage the middle class to buy their own houses. Affordable housing continues to remain a significant opportunity for developers and key focus area of the government. We believe that the affordable housing market is projected to experience a flow in demand by an anticipated economic revival and increasing income levels.

threats & challenges

regulatory Hurdles

Real estate sector is a highly regulated sector and any unfavorable changes in government policies and the regulatory environment can adversely impact the performance of the sector. There are substantial procedural delays with regards to land acquisition, land use, project launches and construction approvals. Retrospective policy changes and regulatory bottlenecks may impact profitability and affect the attractiveness of the sector and companies operating within the sector.

Monetary Tightening and Funding Issues

There has been a contrasting trend in real estate lending over the past few years wherein reputed, low leveraged developers continued to enjoy easy access to liquidity as the lenders remained selective and weaker developers struggled with limited sources of capital. The Reserve Bank of India has so far maintained accommodative stance. Going ahead, we expect to see monetary policy remain tight and gradually ease as the central bank tries to support the economic recovery and also balance inflation. A nascent economic recovery along with rising interest rates could impact the real estate sector in the near term as cost of housing loans shoots up and rise in the cost of funding for the developers, who are already facing margin pressure due to commodity cost inflation.

Other Challenges

While the management of your Company is confident of creating and exploiting the opportunities, it also finds the following challenges:

• Unanticipated delays in project approvals;

• Availability of accomplished and trained labour force;

• Increased cost of manpower;

• Rising cost of construction lead by increase in commodity prices; and

• Over regulated environment

SEGMENT-WISE/FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Real Estate Business Overview:

The year 2023 gave a fillip to the upward mobility in Indias Real Estate Business. The real estate market has been mounting a recovery in 2023 and has tremendously added to Indias growth story. Your Company had achieved reasonable volume of sales from its ongoing projects and was able to add redevelopment projects to its portfolio during the year and has some in pipeline.

In respect of "GeeCee Aspira 206" at New Panvel, the Company received Full Occupancy Certificate (OC) on September 14, 2023. Further, for "GeeCee Proximus" project at Chembur, the Company received OC on March 12, 2024. The re-development project at "Laxmi Kunj" located at Juhu is progressing as per Schedule time and it is expected to get completed by end of December 31, 2024. Further for "GeeCee Emerald" project located at Kharghar, the Company received Full Commencement Certificate (CC) till 40th floors on 23rd April 2024. The project is progressing as per Schedule Time and is expected to get completed by end of December 31,2027. The Company received CC for Residential cum Commercial project namely "The Mist - Phase III" at Karjat on December 27, 2023. The construction of the building has been started and it is expected to get completed by end of June 30, 2028.

Other than the above On-going projects, the Company is continuously working to identify and start newer projects.

Financial Services Business:

The Company has large pool of liquid assets and there exists an opportunity to invest it very efficiently. The Company oversees good opportunities to invest its funds in equity instruments, risk free Inter-Corporate Deposits and interest bearing financial instruments. The Company endeavours to maximize its return on surplus funds, within the parameters of prudent investment norms giving highest regard to the quality of credit risk to its investment/financing portfolio.

OUTLOOK, RISK AND CONCERNS Outlook

Post-pandemic, developers have moved away from the traditional way of doing business and rightly focused on end-user customer demand with a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation. We believe FY2024-25 will continue the healthy sales momentum backed by solid structural foundation, sustained demand and relatively affordable albeit somewhat higher housing loan rates. Financially strong and reputed developers with superior execution capabilities stand to benefit disproportionately from the ongoing cyclical upturn.

While commodity cost inflation has been persistent and poses a risk to operating margins, the price hikes taken so far by the real estate players have been well absorbed. Interest rate hikes to contain inflation will increase the cost of capital and hurt the weaker players, favouring the already well-capitalized developers like ours. We look forward to adding a large number of projects to our portfolio in FY 202425, which is amongst our top priorities and which will enable us to grow rapidly going ahead.

RISKS AND CONCERNS Market Price Fluctuation

The performance of your Company may be affected by the sales and rental realizations of its projects. These prices are driven by prevailing market conditions, the nature and location of the projects and other factors such as brand, reputation and the design of the projects. Your Company follows a prudent business model and tries to ensure steady cash flow even during adverse pricing scenario.

Sales Volume

The volume of bookings depends on the ability to design projects that will meet customer preferences, getting various approvals in time, general market factors, project launch and customer trust in entering into sale agreements well in advance of receiving possession of the projects. Your Company sells its projects in phases from the time it launches the project, based on the type and scale of the project and depending on market conditions.

Financing Costs

The acquisition of land and development rights needs substantial capital outflow. Inadequate funding

resources and high interest costs may impact regular business and operations. Your Company has always tried to build sufficient reserves resulting out of operating cash flows to take advantage of any land acquisition or development opportunity.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Well documented policies, guidelines and procedures to monitor business and operational performance, all of which are aimed at ensuring business integrity and promoting operational efficiency. All assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly, financial and other data are reliable for preparing financial information and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets. The internal control is supplemented by extensive programme of internal audits and review by management. The system has been designed to ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and for maintaining accountability of assets. All financial and audit control systems are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements, if any for strengthening them.

Your Company has also focused on upgrading the IT infrastructure - both in terms of hardware and software. In addition to the existing system, the Company is presently reviewing the process documentation to ensure effectiveness of the controls in all the critical functional areas of the Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Companys closing headcount for F.Y 2023-24 were 63. GeeCee Ventures Limited recognizes that its people are key to the success of the organization. Your Company continued to make substantial investments in human capital to meet its growth targets. The Companys business is managed by a team of competent and passionate leaders capable of enhancing your Companys standing in the competitive market. The Companys focus is on unlocking the people potential and further developing their functional, operational and behavioural competencies.

The relations with all employees of the Company remained cordial and there were no significant issues outstanding or remaining unresolved during the year. The Board of Directors and the Management wishes to place on record their appreciation of the efforts put in by all the employees.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the details of significant changes (i.e. Change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios are given below:

We believe that our continued success will depend on ability to attract and retain key personnel with relevant skills and performance.

Ratios F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 formulae Explanation Debtors Turnover 16.19 19.13 Net Credit Sales/ Average Trade Receivables Inventory Turnover 0.16 0.06 Cost of Goods sold/ Average Inventory Increase in Inventory turnover ratio is majorly on account of Satisfaction of Performance Obligation for Revenue Recognition as per IND-AS 115 in one of our project in the current year as compared to the previous year. Ratios F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 formulae explanation Interest Coverage Ratio Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses/ Interest expenses Current Ratio 6.39 7.56 Current Assets/ Current Liabilities - Debt Equity Ratio Debt/ Equity Operating Profit Margin (%) 43.69 31.37 Profit before tax/ Total Revenue Increase in operating profit margin is majorly on account of Increase in margin for sales in respect of the real estate segment during the current year as compared to previous year Net Profit Margin (%) 38.21 26.11 Net Profit after tax/ Total Revenue Increase in net profit margin is majorly on account of Increase in margin for sales in respect of the real estate segment during the current year as compared to previous year Return on Net Worth 5.86 1.84 Net Profit after Tax/ Shareholders Fund (Equity) Increase in Net worth is majorly on account of Increase in net profit due to the Satisfaction of Performance Obligation for Revenue Recognition as per IND-AS 115 in one of our real estate project in the current year.

unknown risks, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, interest and other costs and may cause actual results to differ materially. There is no certainty that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although due care has been taken in making these assumptions. There is no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations and based on the fact that the Resolution Plan for the Company has been implemented. These statements have been based on current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements, however, involve known and