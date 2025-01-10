To The Members of Geecee Ventures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Geecee Ventures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and the profit, total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity & its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors response to Key Audit Matters 1. Revenue Recognition The Companys most significant revenue streams involve sale of residential and commercial units representing 65.15% of the total revenue from operations of the Company. Our audit procedures included following: • Evaluating the design and implementation and tested operating effectiveness of key internal controls over revenue recognition. Revenue is recognised post transfer of control of residential and commercial units to customers for the amount / consideration which the Company expects to receive in exchange for those units. The trigger for revenue recognition is normally completion of the project and receipt of approvals on completion from relevant authorities, post which the contract becomes non-cancellable. • Evaluating the accounting policies adopted by the Company for revenue recognition to check those are in line with the applicable accounting standards and their consistent application to the significant sales contracts. • Scrutinising the revenue journal entries raised throughout the reporting period and comparing details of a sample of these journals, which met certain risk-based criteria, with relevant underlying documentation. The risk for revenue being recognised in an incorrect period presents a key audit matter due to the financial significance. • Testing timeliness of revenue recognition by comparing individual sample sales transactions to underlying contracts. • Conducting site visits during the year for selected projects to understand the scope, nature and progress of the projects. • Considering the adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of the judgments taken in recognising revenue for residential and commercial property units in accordance with Ind AS 115. 2. Inventories Our audit procedures included following: Inventories held by the Company comprising of finished goods and construction work in progress represent 39.20% of the Companys total assets. • Understanding from the Company the basis of estimated selling price for the unsold units and units under construction. Inventory may be held for long periods of time before sale, making it vulnerable to reduction in net realizable value (NRV). This could result in an overstatement of the value of inventory when the carrying value is higher than the NRV • Evaluating the design and testing operating effectiveness of controls over preparation and update of NRV workings by designated personnel. Testing controls related to Companys review of key estimates, including estimated future selling prices and costs of completion for property development projects. Assessing NRV NRV is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs necessary to make the sale and estimated costs of completion (in case of construction work-in-progress). The inventory of finished goods and construction work-in-progress is not written down below cost when completed flats / under-construction flats / properties are expected to be sold at or above cost. • Evaluating the Companys judgement with regards to application of write-down of inventory units by auditing the key estimates, data inputs and assumptions adopted in the valuations. Comparing expected future average selling prices with available market conditions such as price range available under industry reports published by reputed consultants and the sales budget plans maintained by the Company. For NRV assessment, the estimated selling price is determined for a phase, sometimes comprising multiple units. The assessment and application of write-down of inventory to NRV are subject to significant judgement by the Company. As such inappropriate assumptions in these • judgements can impact the assessment of the carrying value of inventories. Considering the Companys judgement associated with long dated estimation of future market and economic conditions and materiality in the context of total assets of the Company, we have considered assessment of net realizable value of inventory as key audit matter. Comparing the estimated construction costs to complete each project with the Companys updated budgets. Re-computing the NRV, on a sample basis, to test inventory units are held at the lower of cost and NRV

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Financial Performance highlights, Board Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Other Information, which is expected to be made available to us after that date but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read together with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in Order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it possible that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our Report expressed an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to directors does not exceed the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no funds have been advanced/

loaned / invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, - that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) and not provided any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no funds have been received by the Company from person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and following appropriate audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate to the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of clause contain any material misstatement.

v. Dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining it books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Geecee Ventures Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

Based on audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of our audit, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable.

b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) is not applicable.

ii. In respect of Inventory

a) The Company has a program of verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the company are adequate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The company has maintained proper records of inventory. Pursuant to the program, inventory was physically verified by the management during the year end.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between physical stock and book records.

b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable.

iii. In respect of investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in

the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any

other parties

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records examined by us, during the year Company has not provided any guarantee or security or has not provided any advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

The details of loans granted during the year to subsidiaries, joint venture and associates and other parties are as follows:

particulars f in Lakhs Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year A. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and associates subsidiary - B. Others 16,000.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect A. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and associates subsidiary Nil B. Others Nil

b) In our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to the books of account and records examined by us in respects of the loans, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, the repayment or receipts are generally regular.

d) According to the books of account and records examined by us in respect of the loan, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

e) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given and books of account and records examined by us, loans granted which have fallen due during the year have not been renewed or extended and no fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

iv. In respect of compliance with section 185 and 186 of the Act

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments and guarantees made.

v. In respect of acceptance of deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public in terms of provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act, during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31,2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Maintenance of Cost Records

We have reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacturing activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues

a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions related to sales tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added taxes are not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax,

cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The provisions related to sales tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added taxes are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the records of the company, the dues outstanding of employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues, on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Financial Year to which the amount relates Amount (fin Lakhs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeal, Mumbai 2016-17 16.72 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeal, Mumbai 2015-16 1260.58 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeal, Mumbai 2016-17 1825.16 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeal, Mumbai 2017-18 124.76

viii. Previously unrecorded Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and audit procedure performed

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture entity. The Company does not have any associate.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture entity. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. In respect of moneys raised

a) During the year the company has not raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

In view of the above reporting under clause 3(x)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect of fraud noticed or reported

a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

In view of the above reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received whistle-blower complaints, during the year.

xii. Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company/ Mutual Benefit Fund/Society and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xiii. In respect of transaction with related parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. Internal Audit

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) On the basis of the report provided by the management, we have considered the report of the Internal Auditors for the period of the audit.

xv. In respect of non-cash transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 and reporting under clause (xv) is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a) Company is not required to register under Section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934;

c) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) the group does not have a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

In view of the above, Clause (xvi) (a) (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvii. Cash Losses

In our opinion company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Resignation of statutory auditors

During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. Going Concern

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, that there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of balance sheet and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social responsibility

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure Referred to in Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Even date to the members of Geecee Ventures Limited for the year ended March 31,2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Geecee Ventures Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal financial Control over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit

preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.