iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Geecee Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

390.7
(1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:58 AM

GeeCee Vent. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Geecee Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Board Meeting Outcome and Results Closure of LLP Internal Re-Designation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Geecee Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the board meeting under regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR)reg 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Geecee Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under reg. 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. BOARD OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Geecee Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 please find attached herewith board meeting intimation for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please take the same on your records. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

GeeCee Vent.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Geecee Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.