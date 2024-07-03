Geecee Ventures Ltd Summary

GeeCee Ventures Ltd was incorporated on February 14, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Shubham Aromatics Pvt Ltd. In October 1, 1985, the company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the company was changed to Shubham Aromatics Ltd, thereafter to Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd on May 3, 1993 and again from Gwalior Chemical Industries Ltd to GeeCee Ventures Ltd on January 13, 2010,The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development, power generation and financing & investing activities.The company has manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. They have their power plant facilities located at Jaisalmer and Fatehgarh in Rajasthan. Their major markets include United States of America, India, Japan, Korea and Europe. The companys shares are listed for trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE) & Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.In the year 2003, Gwalior Chemicals Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. They introduced the viscose dye pigment black with a production capacity of 1,200 TPA.In the year 1994, the company set up Thionyl Chloride pilot plant and R&D laboratory. During the year 1995-96, they commissioned Thionyl Chloride Plant with in-house technology with a capacity of 2,160 TPA and thus registered their entry into the Sulphur Chloride range of products.During the year 2000-01, the company acquired the Thionyl Chloride business of Link PharmaChem Ltd and expanded their blue print outside Nagda. They doubled the viscose dye pigment black doubled to 2,400 TPA. They enhanced the capacity of Thionyl Chloride Plant enhanced to 3,600 TPA. Also, they initiated fully-fledged R&D efforts in Thionyl Chloride and Chlorotoluene range.During the year 2001-02, the company began their Thionyl Chloride capacity expansion at Nagda and Ankleshwar facilities and the capacity was expanded to 10,800 TPA. During the year 2002-03, they revamped Chlorotoluene facilities to match international quality standards. In the year 2004, the company enhanced capacity of Thionyl Chloride Plant from 10,800 TPA to 24,000 TPA through process reengineering.In January 2005, the company completed first phase of expansion with the setting up of Benzyl Alcohol plant and in May 2005, they commenced commercial production of Benzyl Alcohol plant with Installed Capacity of 6000 TPA. In March 2005, the company incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary company namely, Gwalior Chemicals bvba with an objective of carrying on the business of selling products manufactured by the company in the European Markets.In March 2006, the company enhanced the production of Benzyl Chloride, Benzaldehyde and Thionyl Chloride by modification and through debottle-necking. Also, they commissioned 2.50 MW wind power project at Nandurbar District Maharashtra. During the year 2006-07, the company came out with an initial public offer of Rs 80 crore.During the year 2007-08, the company received an international award instituted by Indian Merchant Chamber, Mumbai. They incorporated wholly owned Indian subsidiary, namely GCIL Finance Ltd with the initial paid up capital of Rs 250 lakh. In May 2008, the company incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary company namely, Gwalior Chemicals LLC under the law of the United States, with the objective of carrying on business of selling products manufactured by the company in the American Markets.During the year 2009-10, the company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with LANXESS India Pvt Ltd for sale and transfer of their entire chemical business including the manufacturing assets at Nagda, Madhya Pradesh and wind power business located in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as a going concern on a slump sale basis with effect from September 1, 2009. During the year 2010-11, the company incorporated a wholly owned Indian subsidiary in the name of GCV Trading Pvt Ltd for trading of goods in India and outside India. Also, GeeCee Business Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the company. The Wind Power Division of the Company commissioned its operation in 2010 by setting up 5.35 MW Wind Turbine Generators in Jodhpur District, of Rajasthan. In 2015-16, the merger of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, GeeCee Logistics & Distributions Private Limited (GLDPL) with the Company was duly approved and the said Scheme became effective on August 3, 2016,The construction activity at The Mist Phase II located at Karjat was completed in August, 2022.