SectorRealty
Open₹675.9
Prev. Close₹672.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.81
Day's High₹675.9
Day's Low₹665.95
52 Week's High₹801.05
52 Week's Low₹582.1
Book Value₹197.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,392.88
P/E124.86
EPS5.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
113.89
113.88
100.03
100.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,539.22
1,401.27
608.19
487.98
Net Worth
1,653.11
1,515.15
708.22
588.01
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,222.25
685.66
1,269.37
848.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,222.25
685.66
1,269.37
848.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.31
44.48
33.6
328.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Boman Irani
Executive Director
Percy Sorabji Chowdhry
Executive Director
Chandresh Dinesh Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
RAMESH DUNGARMAL TAINWALA
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Divan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Seema Mohapatra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bimal K Nanda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Keystone Realtors Ltd
Summary
Keystone Realtors Limited was incorporated as Keystone Realtors Private Limited, in Mumbai, under Companies Act, 1956 dated November 6, 1995. Name of the Company subsequently changed to Keystone Realtors Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company, pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution dated April 28, 2022, and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on May 6, 2022 by RoC.The Company is one of the prominent real estate developers present in the micro markets. As of June 30, 2022, it had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including, a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable categories, falling under the Rustomjee brand.The Company has a diversified suite of projects across a wide range of price points, and a presence in several micro markets. It has experience in developing lifestyle projects, high value standalone buildings, gated communities and fully integrated townships, re-developments and stalled projects, which includes Rustomjee Elements, a large gated community in Upper Juhu, Mumbai; Rustomjee Paramount, a signature complex in Khar, Mumbai; Rustomjee Seasons, a 3.82 acres gated community in Bandra Annexe, Mumbai; Rustomjee Crown, a 5.75 acres land parcel for high-end development at Prabhadevi, South Mumbai, consisting of three high-rise towers.These projects include features for entertainment for the family, such as an approximately 150,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse at Vi
The Keystone Realtors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹666 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keystone Realtors Ltd is ₹8392.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Keystone Realtors Ltd is 124.86 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keystone Realtors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keystone Realtors Ltd is ₹582.1 and ₹801.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Keystone Realtors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.49%, 1 Year at 6.22%, 6 Month at 0.85%, 3 Month at -4.07% and 1 Month at -5.93%.
