Summary

Keystone Realtors Limited was incorporated as Keystone Realtors Private Limited, in Mumbai, under Companies Act, 1956 dated November 6, 1995. Name of the Company subsequently changed to Keystone Realtors Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company, pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution dated April 28, 2022, and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on May 6, 2022 by RoC.The Company is one of the prominent real estate developers present in the micro markets. As of June 30, 2022, it had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including, a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable categories, falling under the Rustomjee brand.The Company has a diversified suite of projects across a wide range of price points, and a presence in several micro markets. It has experience in developing lifestyle projects, high value standalone buildings, gated communities and fully integrated townships, re-developments and stalled projects, which includes Rustomjee Elements, a large gated community in Upper Juhu, Mumbai; Rustomjee Paramount, a signature complex in Khar, Mumbai; Rustomjee Seasons, a 3.82 acres gated community in Bandra Annexe, Mumbai; Rustomjee Crown, a 5.75 acres land parcel for high-end development at Prabhadevi, South Mumbai, consisting of three high-rise towers.These projects include features for entertainment for the family, such as an approximately 150,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse at Vi

