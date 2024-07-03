iifl-logo-icon 1
Keystone Realtors Ltd Share Price

666
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:39 AM

  • Open675.9
  • Day's High675.9
  • 52 Wk High801.05
  • Prev. Close672.4
  • Day's Low665.95
  • 52 Wk Low 582.1
  • Turnover (lac)25.81
  • P/E124.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value197.61
  • EPS5.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,392.88
  • Div. Yield0
Keystone Realtors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

675.9

Prev. Close

672.4

Turnover(Lac.)

25.81

Day's High

675.9

Day's Low

665.95

52 Week's High

801.05

52 Week's Low

582.1

Book Value

197.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,392.88

P/E

124.86

EPS

5.39

Divi. Yield

0

Keystone Realtors Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Keystone Realtors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Keystone Realtors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.35%

Non-Promoter- 19.53%

Institutions: 19.53%

Non-Institutions: 2.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Keystone Realtors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

113.89

113.88

100.03

100.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,539.22

1,401.27

608.19

487.98

Net Worth

1,653.11

1,515.15

708.22

588.01

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,222.25

685.66

1,269.37

848.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,222.25

685.66

1,269.37

848.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.31

44.48

33.6

328.55

Keystone Realtors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Keystone Realtors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Boman Irani

Executive Director

Percy Sorabji Chowdhry

Executive Director

Chandresh Dinesh Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

RAMESH DUNGARMAL TAINWALA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Divan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Seema Mohapatra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bimal K Nanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Keystone Realtors Ltd

Summary

Keystone Realtors Limited was incorporated as Keystone Realtors Private Limited, in Mumbai, under Companies Act, 1956 dated November 6, 1995. Name of the Company subsequently changed to Keystone Realtors Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company, pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution dated April 28, 2022, and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on May 6, 2022 by RoC.The Company is one of the prominent real estate developers present in the micro markets. As of June 30, 2022, it had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including, a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable categories, falling under the Rustomjee brand.The Company has a diversified suite of projects across a wide range of price points, and a presence in several micro markets. It has experience in developing lifestyle projects, high value standalone buildings, gated communities and fully integrated townships, re-developments and stalled projects, which includes Rustomjee Elements, a large gated community in Upper Juhu, Mumbai; Rustomjee Paramount, a signature complex in Khar, Mumbai; Rustomjee Seasons, a 3.82 acres gated community in Bandra Annexe, Mumbai; Rustomjee Crown, a 5.75 acres land parcel for high-end development at Prabhadevi, South Mumbai, consisting of three high-rise towers.These projects include features for entertainment for the family, such as an approximately 150,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse at Vi
Company FAQs

What is the Keystone Realtors Ltd share price today?

The Keystone Realtors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹666 today.

What is the Market Cap of Keystone Realtors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keystone Realtors Ltd is ₹8392.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Keystone Realtors Ltd is 124.86 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Keystone Realtors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keystone Realtors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keystone Realtors Ltd is ₹582.1 and ₹801.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Keystone Realtors Ltd?

Keystone Realtors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.49%, 1 Year at 6.22%, 6 Month at 0.85%, 3 Month at -4.07% and 1 Month at -5.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Keystone Realtors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Keystone Realtors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.35 %
Institutions - 19.53 %
Public - 2.12 %

