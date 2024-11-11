Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Keystone Realtors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other businesses. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of the Unaudited Financial Results - Limited Review (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Un-audited Financial Results are also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.rustomjee.com. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 11:45 AM and concluded at 01:00 PM You are requested to inform your members accordingly. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Keystone Realtors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other businesses. In continuation of our letter dated July 29, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. August 05, 2024, has inter alia approved the unaudited Financial Results - Limited Review (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of the unaudited Financial Results - Limited Review (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. The financial results are also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.rustomjee.com. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 12:45 P.M. and concluded at 13:10 P.M. You are requested to inform your members accordingly (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

Keystone Realtors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements / Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other business. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.rustomjee.com We would request you to take the above intimation on your records. Dear Sirs, In continuation of our letter dated May 06, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024, has inter alia approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements / Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith. M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The financial results are also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.rustomjee.com The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 12:15 P.M. and concluded at 01:50P.M. You are requested to inform your members accordingly. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024) Approval of the audited consolidated financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024