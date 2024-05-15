To the Members of Keystone Realtors Limited (Formerly known as Keystone Realtors Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Keystone Realtors Limited (Formerly known as Keystone Realtors Private Limited) (“the Company”) and its jointly controlled entities (refer Note 54 to the standalone financial statements), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other exPlanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the exPlanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting princiPles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company and its jointly controlled entities as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the “Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements” section of our report. We are independent of the Company and itsjointly controlled entities in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition from Contract with Customers (Refer Note 1B(a) and 31 to the standalone financial statements). Our audit procedures in relation to managements assessment of revenue recognition includes following: In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contract with customers, revenue from sale of residential units are recognised at a point in time or over time based on the contract entered with the customers. • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance with Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contract with customers. Significant judgement is required in identifying the performance obligations and determining when ‘control Rs.of the residential units is transferred to the customer. Further, the Company assesses various conditions included in the contract with customer to identify whether the Company has unconditional right to payment for performance to date or not. Based on this revenue is recognised at point in time or over time. • Understood and evaluated the design and implementation, and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over revenue recognition. Considering the above-mentioned factors, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter. • Obtained and read the customer contracts on a test check basis and evaluated the management assessment with respect to satisfaction of performance obligations at a point in time or over time and that revenue is recognised in accordance with the accounting policy. • Tested sales transaction during the year on a sample basis, by examining the underlying customer contracts and final demand letter evidencing the transfer of control of the residential unit to the customer along with occupation certificate based on which revenue is recognised. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of revenue-related disclosures in accordance with applicable accounting standards and applicable financial reporting framework in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we considered the managements assessment of revenue recognition to be reasonable.

Assessment of net realisable value (NRV) of inventories (Refer Note 1B(g) and 11 to the standalone financial statements). Our audit procedures in relation to managements assessment of valuation of inventories at lower of cost and NRV includes following: The Companys inventory is stated at the lower of cost and NRV. As at March 31, 2024 the carrying value of inventories is Rs.96,439 Lakhs (refer Note 11 to the standalone financial statements). • Read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to inventories. NRV determination involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current prices, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • Understood and evaluated the design and implementation, and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over valuation of inventories. Considering the significance of the carrying value of inventories in the standalone financial statements and the involvement of significant estimation and judgement in assessment of NRV, the same has been considered as a key audit matter. • Tested on a sample basis that inventories are held at the lower of cost and NRV, by comparing cost of inventory and estimated cost to complete the project with corresponding selling price or the estimated future selling price by reference to recent market prices in the same projects or comparable properties, net of selling cost. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the inventory related disclosures in accordance with applicable accounting standards and applicable financial reporting framework in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we considered the managements assessment of valuation of inventories at lower of cost and NRV to be reasonable. Assessing impairment of Investments in and loans given to subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other related parties (Refer Note 7 and 15 to the standalone financial statements). Our audit procedures in relation to managements impairment assessment of investments and loans in subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other related parties includes following: As at March 31, 2024, the carrying values of Companys investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is amounting to Rs.39,428 Lakhs. Further, the Company has granted loans to its subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other related parties amounting to Rs.122,678 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 (Refer Note 15 to the standalone financial statements). • Read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to impairment. Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 “Impairment of Assets”. For cases where impairment indicators exist, management estimates the recoverable amounts. An impairment loss is recognised if the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying value. The recoverable amount is determined based on the higher of value in use and fair value less costs to sell. • Understood and evaluated the design and implementation, and testing operating effectiveness of controls over the Companys process of impairment assessment. In respect of loans, the management performs the credit risk assessment for each loan by assessing whether the borrower has a financial capability to meet its cash flow obligations. • Tested samples of investment made and loans granted by the Company and assessed the financial condition of entities in whom the investments were made or loans were granted by obtaining the most recent audited financial statements of such entities. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in determination of recoverable amount or forecast cash flow of borrowers which includes estimation of expected selling price, cost to complete the project and discount rate. • Performed inquiries with management on the project status and tested future business Plan of entities in whom investments were made or to whom loans were granted to evaluate their recoverability. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys valuation methodology and model used to determine the recoverable amount. The assessment of the recoverable amounts requires the use of significant judgements and estimates, and thus same has been considered as a key audit matter. • Tested reasonableness of assumptions such as expected selling price, cost to complete the project and discount rate based on current economic and market conditions used for determining the recoverable amount/financial capability and performed a sensitivity analysis over key assumptions used in determining the recoverable amount. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made by the management in respect of such investments and loans in subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other related parties in accordance with applicable accounting standards and applicable financial reporting framework in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we considered the managements impairment assessment of investments and loans in subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other related parties to be reasonable.

OTHER INFORMATION

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company and its jointly controlled entities in accordance with the accounting princiPles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and its jointly controlled entities and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and apPlication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, imPlementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and

comPleteness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in Place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the Planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have comPlied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

13. We did not audit the financial statements of three jointly controlled entities (refer Note 54 to the standalone financial statements) included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, which constitute total assets of Rs.1,525 Lakhs and net assets of Rs.168 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024, total revenue of Rs.183 Lakhs, total comprehensive loss (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income) of Rs.83 Lakhs and net cash outflow amounting to Rs.25 Lakhs for the year then ended. These financial statements and other financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements (including other information) in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these jointly controlled entities, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and exPlanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive loss), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 15(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the exPlanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

- Refer Note 50 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contract. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 59(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 59(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year except for certain transactions, changes made through specific access and for direct database changes. Further, during the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in cases where the audit trail feature was enabled.

16. The Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Keystone Realtors Limited (Formerly known as Keystone Realtors Private Limited) on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Keystone Realtors Limited (Formerly known as Keystone Realtors Private Limited) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 143 of the Act in respect of adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is not applicable to 3 jointly controlled entities namely Fortune Partners, Rustomjee Evershine Joint Venture and Lok Fortune Joint Venture. (Refer Note 54 to the standalone financial statements)

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, imPlementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and comPleteness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of

the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comPly with ethical requirements and Plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting princiPles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit

preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting princiPles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation

of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of comPliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Keystone Realtors Limited (Formerly known as Keystone Realtors Private Limited) on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and exPlanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Notes 3, 4, and 5 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and exPlanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in 14 companies and 1 Alternative Investment Fund, granted unsecured loans to 29 companies and 3 Limited Liability Partnerships, and stood guarantee to 2 companies. The Company has not granted secured loans, secured/unsecured advances in nature of loans, or provided security to any parties. The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:

( Rs.in Lakhs)

Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiaries 119,669 7,000 Joint Ventures 1,903 3,500 Others 2,661 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case Subsidiaries 93,152 7,000 Joint Ventures 1,903 3,500 Others 2,632 -

(Also, refer Note 48 to the standalone financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees, loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made/guarantees provided/loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans aggregating to Rs.104,540 Lakhs the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in respect of the loans aggregating to Rs.60,512 Lakhs the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. (Also refer Note 48(II)(d) to the standalone financial statements)

(d) In respect of the loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) Following loans were granted to same parties, which has fallen due during the year and were renewed/ extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of dues renewed ( Rs.in Lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year Enticier Realtors Private Limited 551 0.44% Firestone Developers Private Limited 527 0.42% Imperial Infradevelopers Private Limited 5,456 4.39% Intact Builders Private Limited 20 0.02% Keystone Infrastructure Private Limited 47 0.04% Megacorp Constructions LLP 308 0.25%

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of dues renewed ( Rs.in Lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year Navabhyudaya Nagar Development Private Limited 404 0.33% Nouveau Developers Private Limited 280 0.23% Premium Buildtech LLP 628 0.51% Sweety Property Developers Private Limited 256 0.21% Xcellent Realty Private Limited 921 0.74% Flagranti Realtors Private Limited 1 0.001% Luceat Realtors Private Limited 243 0.20% Kapstar Realty LLP 200 0.16% Krishika Developers Private Limited 223 0.18% Rebus Realtors LLP 73 0.06% Keysteps Realtors Private Limited 3 0.002% Mirabile Realtors Private Limited 190 0.15% Key Green Realtors Private Limited 88 0.07% Ferrum Realtors Private Limited 2,523 2.03% Key bloom Realtors Private Limited 1 0.001% Keysky Realtors Private Limited 3,745 3.01% Riverstone Education Academy Private Limited 669 0.54% Keyheights Realtors Private Limited 9 0.01% Emnis Realtors LLP 1 0.001% Key Galaxy Realtors Private Limited 4 0.003% Keyblue Realtors Private Limited 1,408 1.13% Key Interiors Realtors Private Limited 10 0.01% Raj Doshi Exports Private Limited 1,298 1.04% Ashray Realtors 95 0.08% Ashray Estates 350 0.28%

(f) The loans granted during the year, including to related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. (Also refer note 48(N)(d) to the standalone financial statements). No loans were granted during the year to promoters.

iv. In our opinion, the Company has comPlied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, As the Company is engaged in providing infrastructure facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act, the provisions of Section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or comPlete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax, though there has been slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees Rs.state insurance, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 50 to the standalone financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Rs.in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where the dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,923 2008-09 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11# 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 93 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 498 2006-07 to 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 10 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 45 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals- II), Mumbai Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 4,465 2017-18 to 2019-20 High Court of Bombay Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 402# 2017-18 to 2019-20 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 2,879# 2017-18 to 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals- II, Mumbai

# Net of amounts paid under protest of Rs.1,521 Lakhs for Income Tax and Rs.328 Lakhs for Goods and Services Tax

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, the term loans have been apPlied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (Also refer Note 59(xii) to the standalone financial statements).

(d) According to the information and exPlanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from the following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount Name of the involved subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation (subsidiary/JV/ Associate) Nature of transaction for which fund utilized Term Loan Axis Bank Limited Rs.71,616 Lakhs Real Gem Buildtech Private Limited Subsidiary Repayment of Loan and Purchase of Acquired Receivables

(f) According to the information and exPlanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the Pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private Placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and exPlanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower comPlaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in comPliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) Based on the information and exPlanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management Plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is

based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has transferred the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects to a special account in comPliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. (Also, refer Note 39(b) to the standalone financial statements).

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.