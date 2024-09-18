|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 18/09/2024 There were 6 Business were transacted in 29th Annual General Meeting. The outcome of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company has enclosed herewith for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Scrutinizers report Voting Summary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.