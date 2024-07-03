SectorRealty
Open₹148.7
Prev. Close₹151.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.86
Day's High₹148.7
Day's Low₹148.7
52 Week's High₹157.75
52 Week's Low₹50.3
Book Value₹19.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)603.53
P/E96.65
EPS1.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.34
34.34
30.59
30.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.43
24.43
22.05
23.07
Net Worth
63.77
58.77
52.64
53.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.61
9.76
36.6
yoy growth (%)
70.19
-73.32
Raw materials
-21.71
3.47
-22.23
As % of sales
130.64
35.58
60.74
Employee costs
-1.6
-2.29
-2.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.64
3.63
3.16
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.45
-0.95
Tax paid
-4.42
-0.89
-0.53
Working capital
-11.27
-0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.19
-73.32
Op profit growth
-290.66
-16.25
EBIT growth
-278.19
-25.43
Net profit growth
-796.9
4.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
180.46
101.44
66.08
47.04
48.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
180.46
101.44
66.08
47.04
48.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.01
1.51
0.78
2.95
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mitaram Jangid
Director
Subodh Nemlekar
Whole-time Director
Bhushan Nemlakar
Independent Director
Pooja N Chogla
Additional Director
Vinesh Kumar Singhal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sumit Woods Ltd
Summary
Sumit Woods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sumit Woods Private Limited at Goa on January 09, 1997. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sumit Woods Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public limited company on February 06, 2018. The Company started its business under a partnership firm namely, M/s Sumit Constructions to carry on the business of civil contractors and executed projects for Modern Bread, Railway Officers and Government Holiday Homes. Due to expansion and growth of construction activities in the market, in 1997, Mr Mitaram Jangid and Mr Subodh Nemlekar incorporated the company (Original Promoters) with the object of acquiring land, carrying out construction work, developing and organizing of immovable properties etc. The first project under Sumit Woods Pvt. Ltd. Kandivali Mitnayan Co-Op Housing Society in Mumbai, Kandivili was launched in year 2003.The Company launched 4 projects consisting of Sumit Pramukh Enclave, Mumbai, Mitasu Mansion, Ponda , Goa, Sumit Garden, Ponda Goa and Siddhant, Bandra, Mumbai in Year 2011-12.During the period 2012, the main business activities comprised of redevelopment in Old Buildings, (CESS Building Redevelopment / MHADA Redevelopment), and residential projects in Mumbai and Goa. In 2014, the Company launched 2 biggest projects namely Sumit Greendale & Sumit Greendale NX in Global City, Virar (West) consisting of 838 units with Evershine Developers and R
Read More
The Sumit Woods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumit Woods Ltd is ₹603.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sumit Woods Ltd is 96.65 and 6.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumit Woods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumit Woods Ltd is ₹50.3 and ₹157.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sumit Woods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.23%, 3 Years at 132.65%, 1 Year at 188.75%, 6 Month at 74.78%, 3 Month at 1.93% and 1 Month at 15.45%.
