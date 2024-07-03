iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumit Woods Ltd Share Price

148.7
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:38 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open148.7
  • Day's High148.7
  • 52 Wk High157.75
  • Prev. Close151.74
  • Day's Low148.7
  • 52 Wk Low 50.3
  • Turnover (lac)16.86
  • P/E96.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.72
  • EPS1.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)603.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sumit Woods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

148.7

Prev. Close

151.74

Turnover(Lac.)

16.86

Day's High

148.7

Day's Low

148.7

52 Week's High

157.75

52 Week's Low

50.3

Book Value

19.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

603.53

P/E

96.65

EPS

1.57

Divi. Yield

0

Sumit Woods Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sumit Woods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sumit Woods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.30%

Non-Promoter- 41.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sumit Woods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.34

34.34

30.59

30.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.43

24.43

22.05

23.07

Net Worth

63.77

58.77

52.64

53.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

16.61

9.76

36.6

yoy growth (%)

70.19

-73.32

Raw materials

-21.71

3.47

-22.23

As % of sales

130.64

35.58

60.74

Employee costs

-1.6

-2.29

-2.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.64

3.63

3.16

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.45

-0.95

Tax paid

-4.42

-0.89

-0.53

Working capital

-11.27

-0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.19

-73.32

Op profit growth

-290.66

-16.25

EBIT growth

-278.19

-25.43

Net profit growth

-796.9

4.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

180.46

101.44

66.08

47.04

48.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

180.46

101.44

66.08

47.04

48.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.01

1.51

0.78

2.95

1.25

View Annually Results

Sumit Woods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sumit Woods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mitaram Jangid

Director

Subodh Nemlekar

Whole-time Director

Bhushan Nemlakar

Independent Director

Pooja N Chogla

Additional Director

Vinesh Kumar Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sumit Woods Ltd

Summary

Sumit Woods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sumit Woods Private Limited at Goa on January 09, 1997. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sumit Woods Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public limited company on February 06, 2018. The Company started its business under a partnership firm namely, M/s Sumit Constructions to carry on the business of civil contractors and executed projects for Modern Bread, Railway Officers and Government Holiday Homes. Due to expansion and growth of construction activities in the market, in 1997, Mr Mitaram Jangid and Mr Subodh Nemlekar incorporated the company (Original Promoters) with the object of acquiring land, carrying out construction work, developing and organizing of immovable properties etc. The first project under Sumit Woods Pvt. Ltd. Kandivali Mitnayan Co-Op Housing Society in Mumbai, Kandivili was launched in year 2003.The Company launched 4 projects consisting of Sumit Pramukh Enclave, Mumbai, Mitasu Mansion, Ponda , Goa, Sumit Garden, Ponda Goa and Siddhant, Bandra, Mumbai in Year 2011-12.During the period 2012, the main business activities comprised of redevelopment in Old Buildings, (CESS Building Redevelopment / MHADA Redevelopment), and residential projects in Mumbai and Goa. In 2014, the Company launched 2 biggest projects namely Sumit Greendale & Sumit Greendale NX in Global City, Virar (West) consisting of 838 units with Evershine Developers and R
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sumit Woods Ltd share price today?

The Sumit Woods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sumit Woods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumit Woods Ltd is ₹603.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sumit Woods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sumit Woods Ltd is 96.65 and 6.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sumit Woods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumit Woods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumit Woods Ltd is ₹50.3 and ₹157.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sumit Woods Ltd?

Sumit Woods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.23%, 3 Years at 132.65%, 1 Year at 188.75%, 6 Month at 74.78%, 3 Month at 1.93% and 1 Month at 15.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sumit Woods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sumit Woods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumit Woods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.