|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutinizers Report along with Reg 44 voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.