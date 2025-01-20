iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumit Woods Ltd Key Ratios

143.88
(0.62%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:33:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.42

Op profit growth

-183.71

EBIT growth

-164.99

Net profit growth

-892.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-25.98

29.98

EBIT margin

-20.97

31.16

Net profit margin

-47.74

5.81

RoCE

-6.45

RoNW

-8.24

RoA

-3.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.95

2.1

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.53

0.7

Book value per share

18.59

25.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.37

6.71

P/CEPS

-1.26

19.98

P/B

0.51

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

-9.67

5.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

26.98

-25.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.9

Inventory days

909

Creditor days

-49.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.43

-2.33

Net debt / equity

1.06

0.6

Net debt / op. profit

-4.95

3.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.58

-9.58

Employee costs

-6.47

-7.07

Other costs

-42.92

-53.35

