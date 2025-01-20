Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.42
Op profit growth
-183.71
EBIT growth
-164.99
Net profit growth
-892.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-25.98
29.98
EBIT margin
-20.97
31.16
Net profit margin
-47.74
5.81
RoCE
-6.45
RoNW
-8.24
RoA
-3.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.95
2.1
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.53
0.7
Book value per share
18.59
25.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.37
6.71
P/CEPS
-1.26
19.98
P/B
0.51
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
-9.67
5.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
26.98
-25.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.9
Inventory days
909
Creditor days
-49.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.43
-2.33
Net debt / equity
1.06
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
-4.95
3.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.58
-9.58
Employee costs
-6.47
-7.07
Other costs
-42.92
-53.35
