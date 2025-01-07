iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumit Woods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

145.72
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:51:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumit Woods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

16.61

9.76

36.6

yoy growth (%)

70.19

-73.32

Raw materials

-21.71

3.47

-22.23

As % of sales

130.64

35.58

60.74

Employee costs

-1.6

-2.29

-2.08

As % of sales

9.65

23.45

5.7

Other costs

-5.39

-4.6

-4.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.48

47.15

12.85

Operating profit

-12.09

6.34

7.57

OPM

-72.79

64.97

20.69

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.45

-0.95

Interest expense

-2.68

-3.08

-5.84

Other income

0.53

0.83

2.38

Profit before tax

-14.64

3.63

3.16

Taxes

-4.42

-0.89

-0.53

Tax rate

30.24

-24.63

-17.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.07

2.73

2.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-19.07

2.73

2.62

yoy growth (%)

-796.9

4.27

NPM

-114.79

28.03

7.17

Sumit Woods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumit Woods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.