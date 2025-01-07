Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.61
9.76
36.6
yoy growth (%)
70.19
-73.32
Raw materials
-21.71
3.47
-22.23
As % of sales
130.64
35.58
60.74
Employee costs
-1.6
-2.29
-2.08
As % of sales
9.65
23.45
5.7
Other costs
-5.39
-4.6
-4.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.48
47.15
12.85
Operating profit
-12.09
6.34
7.57
OPM
-72.79
64.97
20.69
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.45
-0.95
Interest expense
-2.68
-3.08
-5.84
Other income
0.53
0.83
2.38
Profit before tax
-14.64
3.63
3.16
Taxes
-4.42
-0.89
-0.53
Tax rate
30.24
-24.63
-17.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.07
2.73
2.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-19.07
2.73
2.62
yoy growth (%)
-796.9
4.27
NPM
-114.79
28.03
7.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.