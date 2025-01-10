Sumit Woods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.34
34.34
30.59
30.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.43
24.43
22.05
23.07
Net Worth
63.77
58.77
52.64
53.66
Minority Interest
Debt
99.87
97.18
58.07
32.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.56
0.66
0.53
0.46
Total Liabilities
164.2
156.61
111.24
86.56
Fixed Assets
6.02
6.37
6.24
6.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.12
32.21
30.95
36.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.25
0.18
0.21
Networking Capital
129.4
112.99
69.59
43.24
Inventories
109.55
92.76
58.84
36.33
Inventory Days
797.96
Sundry Debtors
8.08
12.5
6.87
7.04
Debtor Days
154.62
Other Current Assets
37.79
31.9
17.51
9.41
Sundry Creditors
-4.02
-3.2
-3.88
-3.53
Creditor Days
77.53
Other Current Liabilities
-22
-20.97
-9.75
-6.01
Cash
2.36
4.79
4.27
0.66
Total Assets
164.18
156.61
111.23
86.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.