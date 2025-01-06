Sumit Woods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.64
3.63
3.16
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.45
-0.95
Tax paid
-4.42
-0.89
-0.53
Working capital
-11.27
-0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-30.75
1.9
Capital expenditure
0.08
-0.58
Free cash flow
-30.66
1.31
Equity raised
84.28
93.5
Investing
3.88
9.19
Financing
37.03
-10.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
94.53
93.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.