Sumit Woods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

147.8
(1.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:31 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

115.06

55.64

34.59

25.15

38.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.06

55.64

34.59

25.15

38.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.44

0.9

0.62

0.26

0.92

Total Income

116.5

56.54

35.21

25.41

39.88

Total Expenditure

96.92

39.71

31.67

40.96

26.31

PBIDT

19.58

16.83

3.54

-15.54

13.57

Interest

12.29

9.93

6.07

4.58

2.69

PBDT

7.29

6.9

-2.53

-20.12

10.87

Depreciation

0.44

0.53

0.46

0.4

0.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.06

1.75

0.78

0.02

2.25

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0.12

0.3

0.02

0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

4.83

4.5

-4.08

-20.56

7.96

Minority Interest After NP

0.97

-0.57

-2.52

-0.87

3.9

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.86

5.07

-1.56

-19.69

4.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.86

5.07

-1.56

-19.69

4.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.26

1.66

-0.51

-6.44

1.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.59

30.59

30.59

30.59

30.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.01

30.24

10.23

-61.78

34.83

PBDTM(%)

6.33

12.4

-7.31

-80

27.9

PATM(%)

4.19

8.08

-11.79

-81.74

20.43

