Sumit Woods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
115.06
55.64
34.59
25.15
38.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
115.06
55.64
34.59
25.15
38.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.44
0.9
0.62
0.26
0.92
Total Income
116.5
56.54
35.21
25.41
39.88
Total Expenditure
96.92
39.71
31.67
40.96
26.31
PBIDT
19.58
16.83
3.54
-15.54
13.57
Interest
12.29
9.93
6.07
4.58
2.69
PBDT
7.29
6.9
-2.53
-20.12
10.87
Depreciation
0.44
0.53
0.46
0.4
0.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.06
1.75
0.78
0.02
2.25
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0.12
0.3
0.02
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
4.83
4.5
-4.08
-20.56
7.96
Minority Interest After NP
0.97
-0.57
-2.52
-0.87
3.9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.86
5.07
-1.56
-19.69
4.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.86
5.07
-1.56
-19.69
4.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.26
1.66
-0.51
-6.44
1.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.59
30.59
30.59
30.59
30.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.01
30.24
10.23
-61.78
34.83
PBDTM(%)
6.33
12.4
-7.31
-80
27.9
PATM(%)
4.19
8.08
-11.79
-81.74
20.43
