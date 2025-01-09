Sumit Woods Ltd Management Discussions

The following managements discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is intended to assist readers in understanding Sumit Woods Limited (the "Company" or "Sumit Group"), its business environment, strategies, performance, and outlook and the risks applicable to Sumit Group. It should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes (the "financial statements") for the year ended March 31,2024.

GLOBAL REAL ESTATE MARKET

The global Real Estate Market size was valued at USD 9.8 trillion in 2023, and is predicted to reach USD 14.54 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. Simply put, real estate encompasses a diverse range of tangible properties, including homes, commercial spaces, and land that serve as the foundation of where people live, work, and invest. Residential real estate offers the comfort of homes and apartments, while commercial real estate provides operational spaces for businesses.

Land, on the other hand, holds potential for development or future investment. Real estate is a dynamic market influenced by factors such as the economy and population growth, which impact its value and demand. It plays a vital role in peoples lives and the economy and offers opportunities for homeownership, business establishment, and wealth accumulation, making it a significant area of interest for several individuals and businesses alike.

The Growing Urbanization Across the Globe Drives the Market Growth. The increasing trend of urbanization worldwide is driving significant growth in the real estate market. As increasingly more individuals seek better opportunities and living conditions in urban areas, there is a growing need for homes, office spaces, and infrastructure development. According to the latest report from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, more than 55% of the worlds population currently resides in urban areas, and this is expected to reach 68% by 2050. This shift to urban living is a significant driver of growth in the real estate market. As more people move to cities in search of better economic prospects and improved living conditions, the demand for urban properties and commercial spaces continues to rise thereby driving the growth of the market.

INDIAN ECONOMY

In India, the real estate sector is the second-highest employment generator, after the agriculture sector. The real estate sector in India is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion in market size by 2030, up from US$ 200 billion in 2021. By 2025, it will contribute 13% to the countrys GDP. The emergence of nuclear families, rapid urbanisation and rising household income are likely to remain the key drivers for growth in all spheres of real estate, including residential, commercial, and retail. Rapid urbanisation in the country is pushing the growth of real estate.

Indias real estate sector is expected to expand to US$ 5.8 trillion by 2047, contributing 15.5% to the GDP from an existing share of 7.3%. In FY23, Indias residential property market witnessed with the value of home sales reaching an all-time high of Rs. 3.47 lakh crore (US$ 42 billion), marking a robust 48% YoY increase. The volume of sales also exhibited a strong growth trajectory, with a 36% rise to 379,095 units sold. Indian real estate developers operating in the countrys major urban centres are poised to achieve a significant feat in 2023, with the completion of approximately 558,000 homes.

In 2023, luxury home sales in India priced at Rs. 4 crore (US$ 481,927) and above surged by 75%, doubling their share in total housing sales. For the first time, gross leasing in Indias top seven markets surpassed the 60 million sq ft mark, reaching an impressive total of 62.98 million sq ft, marking a substantial 26.4% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, the December quarter emerged as the busiest quarter on record, with gross leasing hitting 20.94 million sq ft.

In July 2023, Delhi-NCR emerged as the third biggest city in the Asia Pacific in having flexible office space stock beating Beijing and Seoul, while Bengaluru retained the top spot, according to real estate consultant CBRE. The Smart Cities Mission presents a major opportunity for real estate developers by targeting the development of 100 smart cities in India, stimulating the growth of commercial centers in their vicinity. Demand for industrial and logistics space hit a record in 2023, totaling 38.8 million square feet across 8 cities.

Foreign investments in the commercial real estate sector were at US$ 10.3 billion between 2017-2021. As of February 2022, Developers expected demand for office spaces in SEZs to shoot up after the replacement of the existing SEZs act.

Indias Global Real Estate Transparency Index ranking improved by three notches from 39 to 36 since the past eight years from 2014 until 2022 on the back of regulatory reforms, better market data and green initiatives, according to property consultant JLL. According to Savills India, real estate demand for data centres is expected to increase by 15-18 million sq. ft. by 2025. Foreign investors pump around US$ 4 billion yearly into Indian real estate, with a 20% YoY increase in foreign inflows in 2023.

Technology companies held the highest share in leasing activity at 22% during first quarter of 2024. Engineering and manufacturing (E&M) companies accounted for 13%, and banking, financial services and insurance account for 12%. Flexible space operators increase by 48%, showcasing their notable contributions. In 2023, Indias residential sector saw record sales and new property launches, overcoming concerns about monetary tightenings impact on housing loans. Major banks disbursed about Rs. 2.7 lakh crore (US$ 32.45 billion) in credit by January 2024, an annual increase of around 37%.

Government of Indias Housing for All initiative is expected to bring US$ 1.3 trillion investments in the housing sector by 2025. Since 2019, 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned and 71.57 houses have been completed and delivered to urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). The scheme is expected to push affordable housing and construction in the country and give a boost to the real estate sector. On July 09, 2020, Union Cabinet approved the development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants and poor as a sub-scheme under PMAY-U. In July 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India lowered the minimum application value for Real Estate Investment Trusts from Rs. 50,000 (US$ 610.7) to Rs. 10,000-15,000 (US$ 122.13-183.2) to make the market more accessible to small and retail investors.

MUMBAI REAL ESTATE MARKET

At the heart of Mumbais real estate resurgence lies a series of record-breaking sales, which have not only exceeded expectations but have also set new benchmarks for the industry. In January 2024 alone, a staggering 10,901 properties were registered, marking a significant leap forward in transactional activity. In the few days of February, we have already seen over 8901 registrations in MMR! This surge in property transactions has not only bolstered investor confidence but has also contributed a remarkable ?746 crore to the state governments revenue, underscoring Mumbais economic significance on a broader scale.

Delving deeper into the data, it becomes evident that January 2024 has rewritten the narrative of Mumbais real estate landscape. The year-on-year increase of 21% in registration numbers reflects a burgeoning demand for properties across various segments. However, perhaps the most intriguing aspect lies in the shifting dynamics of housing preferences. With a notable increase in the share of smaller apartments measuring 500 sq. ft. and below, buyers are signaling a growing inclination towards compact yet functional living spaces. This trend, juxtaposed against a decline in the market share of larger apartments, sheds light on the evolving needs and aspirations of Mumbais populace.

STATE OF COMPANYS FINANCIAL AFFAIR

Consolidated Financials

During the year under review, your Companys consolidated total revenue stood at Rs.18,247.18 lakhs as compared to Rs. 10,290.06 lakhs for the previous year, representing an increase of 77.32%; Profit before tax stood at Rs.1,284.67 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Profit before tax Rs. 915.40 lakhs for the previous year and the total comprehensive income stood at Rs. 1,027.85 lakhs as compared to Rs. 673.86 lakhs for the previous year.

Standalone Financials

During the year under review, the total revenue stood at Rs. 6,657.71 lakhs as compared to Rs. 3,524.51 lakhs for the previous year representing an increase of 88.89%; Profit before tax stood at Rs. 498.58 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Profit before tax Rs. 261.60 lakhs for the previous year and the total comprehensive income stood Rs 499.75 lakhs for the year under review as compared to Rs. 237.81 lakhs the previous year.

Opportunities

As India awaits policy reforms to pick up speed, your Company firmly believes that the demand for Real Estate in a country like India should remain strong in the medium to long term. Your Companys well accepted brand, contemporary architecture, well designed projects in strategic locations for customers and shareholders. Your Company is ideally placed to further strengthen its development potential by acquiring new land parcels.

Challenges

While the management of your Company is confident of creating and utilizing the opportunities, it also finds the following challenges:

Unanticipated delays in project approvals; Policy alterations Increased cost of manpower and Technology;

Rising cost of construction, Marketing activities;

Growth in auxiliary infrastructure facilities; and Over regulated environment.

Steep increase in interest rates in general and mortgage rates in particular

COMPANY STRENGTHS

Our Company has been in the real estate business for nearly four decades. Your Company continues to capitalize on the market opportunities by leveraging its key strengths. These include:

Brand Reputation: Enjoys higher recall and influences the buying decision of the customer given our hold on market being more than three decades. Strong customer satisfaction further results in higher premium realizations.

Execution: Possesses a successful track record of quality execution of projects within a reasonable time frame since commencement of any project with contemporary and modern architecture which fulfils the requirement of micro market and potential buyers.

Strong cash flows: Has built a business model that ensures continuous cash flows from their investment and development properties ensuring a steady cash flow even during the adverse business cycles as 90% of our inventory is sold/alloted before the completion of projects.

Significant leveraging opportunity: Follows conservative debt practice coupled with enough cash balance which provides a significant leveraging opportunity for further expansions.

Outsourcing: Operates an outsourcing model of appointing renowned engineers/architects / contractors & professionals that allows scalability and emphasizes contemporary design and quality construction - a key factor of success.

Transparency: As your companys motto states "Creating Value, Building Trusts" which reflects our strong culture of corporate governance and ensures transparency and high levels of business ethics.

Highly qualified execution team: Employs experienced, capable and highly qualified design and project management teams who oversee and execute all aspects of project development.

Strong Financing: Your Company has had good relations with various NBFCs and Bankers for funding projects in the near past and the company is able to maintain the same status given the current industry scenario.

Focus Points on future growth:

Focus is on middle, upper middle-class group and aspirational class in alignment with the governments aspect to provide housing for all;

Focusing more on project acquisition through joint ventures and development management model with view to achieve asset light model;

Focusing on timely completion of project by adopting new technologies in the field of constructions; and

Your company focuses on various opportunities in Mumbai and Goa in the field of Re- development and development which will ensure robust growth in revenue and profitability of the company.

RISKS AND CONCERNS Market price fluctuation

The performance of your Company may be affected by the sales and rental realisations of its projects. These prices are driven by prevailing market conditions, the nature and location of the projects, and other factors such as brand and reputation and the design of the projects. Your Company follows a prudent business model and tries to ensure steady cash flow even during adverse pricing scenarios.

Sales volume

The volume of bookings depends on the ability to design projects that will meet customer preferences, getting various approvals in time, general market factors, project launch and customer trust in entering into sale agreements well in advance of receiving possession of the projects. Your Company sells its projects in phases from the time it launches the project, based on the type and scale of the project and depending on market conditions.

Land / Development rights - costs and availability

The cost of land forms a substantial part of the project cost, particularly in Mumbai. It includes amounts paid for freehold rights, leasehold rights, fungible FSI, construction cost of area given to landlords in consideration for development rights, registration and stamp duty. Your Company acquires land / land development rights from the government and private parties. It ensures that the consideration paid for the land is as per the prevailing market conditions, reasonable and market timed. Your Company also enters into MOUs and makes advances for the land / land development rights prior to entering into definitive agreements. The ensuing negotiations may result in either a transaction for the acquisition of the land / land development rights or the Company getting a refund of the moneys advanced. The Company also join JVS for project developments.

Financing costs

The acquisition of land and development rights needs substantial capital outflow. Inadequate funding resources and high interest costs may impact regular business and operations. Your Company has always tried to build sufficient reserves resulting out of operating cash flows to take advantage of any land acquisition or development opportunity.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This management discussion and analysis contain forward looking statements that reflects your Companys current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements as a result of many factors.