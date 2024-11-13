|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2024.for Allotment of Share Warrants on Preferential Basis and Allotment of Equity Shares
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Notice of Annual General meeting and other business matters Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. Sumit Woods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. to consider and approve Audited Fiancial Result for F.Y.2023-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 23, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|To consider other business matters Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the un audited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Sumit Woods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.