Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2024.for Allotment of Share Warrants on Preferential Basis and Allotment of Equity Shares

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 20 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Notice of Annual General meeting and other business matters Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. Sumit Woods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. to consider and approve Audited Fiancial Result for F.Y.2023-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

To consider other business matters Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024