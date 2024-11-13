iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumit Woods Ltd Board Meeting

139.03
(2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Sumit Woods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2024.for Allotment of Share Warrants on Preferential Basis and Allotment of Equity Shares
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Notice of Annual General meeting and other business matters Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. Sumit Woods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. to consider and approve Audited Fiancial Result for F.Y.2023-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 23, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
To consider other business matters Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the un audited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Sumit Woods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Sumit Woods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Sumit Woods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumit Woods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.