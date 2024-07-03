Sumit Woods Ltd Summary

Sumit Woods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sumit Woods Private Limited at Goa on January 09, 1997. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sumit Woods Limited upon the conversion of the Company into a Public limited company on February 06, 2018. The Company started its business under a partnership firm namely, M/s Sumit Constructions to carry on the business of civil contractors and executed projects for Modern Bread, Railway Officers and Government Holiday Homes. Due to expansion and growth of construction activities in the market, in 1997, Mr Mitaram Jangid and Mr Subodh Nemlekar incorporated the company (Original Promoters) with the object of acquiring land, carrying out construction work, developing and organizing of immovable properties etc. The first project under Sumit Woods Pvt. Ltd. Kandivali Mitnayan Co-Op Housing Society in Mumbai, Kandivili was launched in year 2003.The Company launched 4 projects consisting of Sumit Pramukh Enclave, Mumbai, Mitasu Mansion, Ponda , Goa, Sumit Garden, Ponda Goa and Siddhant, Bandra, Mumbai in Year 2011-12.During the period 2012, the main business activities comprised of redevelopment in Old Buildings, (CESS Building Redevelopment / MHADA Redevelopment), and residential projects in Mumbai and Goa. In 2014, the Company launched 2 biggest projects namely Sumit Greendale & Sumit Greendale NX in Global City, Virar (West) consisting of 838 units with Evershine Developers and Rustomjee. It launched 5 New projects comprising of Sumit Bhoomi , Lalbaug , Mumbai, Sumit Bells - Plot B , Goa, Sumit Mount I & II in Goa, Sun Sumit Enclave, Borivali (West), Mumbai, Sumit Abode - II, Matunga, Mumbai and Span Trident - Tower C, Bhayander, Thane Dist.In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 40,53,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs18.24 Cr.