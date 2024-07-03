SectorEntertainment
Open₹19.6
Prev. Close₹19.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹19.6
Day's Low₹18.89
52 Week's High₹25.25
52 Week's Low₹16.01
Book Value₹-1.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.27
82.76
110.75
131.63
Net Worth
86.76
94.25
122.24
143.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.72
19.21
40.59
21.21
yoy growth (%)
-96.21
-52.66
91.3
-3.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-2.17
-1.84
-2.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.53
-3.04
-0.89
-2.19
Depreciation
-0.79
-0.94
-1.04
-1.3
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
23.67
-0.53
3.05
-7.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.21
-52.66
91.3
-3.82
Op profit growth
494.69
3,362.14
-99.59
969.6
EBIT growth
213.6
241.46
-59.37
-151.29
Net profit growth
210.69
238.99
-59.11
16,583.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.44
0.8
1.02
0.84
22.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.44
0.8
1.02
0.84
22.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
1.67
0.42
4.31
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Prem Krishen Malhotra
Independent Director
Sulochana Talreja
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Sunil Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kilpa Goradia
Independent Director
Dhiraj Labhchand Chaudhry
Independent Director
Mahrukh Shavik Chikliwala
Non Executive Director
Vinita Concessio
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cinevista Ltd
Summary
Cinevistas Limited (Previously known as Cinevista Communications Limited) was incorporated in 1993, as partnership firm and was converted into private limited company in May, 1997. Later on , the Company got converted into a public limited company in December, 1999 and the name of the Company was changed to the present one. It is primarily engaged in the business of producing and exhibiting commissioned television programmes, feature films, ad commercials, etc. particularly in Hindi language and regional language content. The Company diversified its business and got into the business of Real Estate. Some of the popular programmes produced by Cinvesta and telecast on various channels are Katha Sagar, Zindagi, Gul Gulshan Gulfam and Junoon.Promoted by Prem Krishen Malhotra and Sunil Mehta, both with a background in Indias film industry to establish, maintain and manage, television and/or radio centres, studios for production of serials and export thereof. Apart from these, the Company has two 100% subsidiaries, Cinevista Global Private Ltd promoted for producing programmes for televsion and Cinevista News International Private Ltd incorporated for producing current affairs and news related programmes. Both the subsidiaries have not yet commenced activities.In Feb 2000 CCL came with a public issue of 25,33,500 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each consist of a book building portion of 19,00,000 and a fixed price portion of 6,33,500 equity shares. The present issue is for setti
Read More
The Cinevista Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cinevista Ltd is ₹109.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cinevista Ltd is 0 and -10.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cinevista Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cinevista Ltd is ₹16.01 and ₹25.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cinevista Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.72%, 3 Years at 0.98%, 1 Year at 9.77%, 6 Month at 6.94%, 3 Month at -6.65% and 1 Month at -5.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.