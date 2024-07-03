Summary

Cinevistas Limited (Previously known as Cinevista Communications Limited) was incorporated in 1993, as partnership firm and was converted into private limited company in May, 1997. Later on , the Company got converted into a public limited company in December, 1999 and the name of the Company was changed to the present one. It is primarily engaged in the business of producing and exhibiting commissioned television programmes, feature films, ad commercials, etc. particularly in Hindi language and regional language content. The Company diversified its business and got into the business of Real Estate. Some of the popular programmes produced by Cinvesta and telecast on various channels are Katha Sagar, Zindagi, Gul Gulshan Gulfam and Junoon.Promoted by Prem Krishen Malhotra and Sunil Mehta, both with a background in Indias film industry to establish, maintain and manage, television and/or radio centres, studios for production of serials and export thereof. Apart from these, the Company has two 100% subsidiaries, Cinevista Global Private Ltd promoted for producing programmes for televsion and Cinevista News International Private Ltd incorporated for producing current affairs and news related programmes. Both the subsidiaries have not yet commenced activities.In Feb 2000 CCL came with a public issue of 25,33,500 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each consist of a book building portion of 19,00,000 and a fixed price portion of 6,33,500 equity shares. The present issue is for setti

