Cinevista Ltd Share Price

19
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.6
  • Day's High19.6
  • 52 Wk High25.25
  • Prev. Close19.1
  • Day's Low18.89
  • 52 Wk Low 16.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-1.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cinevista Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

19.6

Prev. Close

19.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

19.6

Day's Low

18.89

52 Week's High

25.25

52 Week's Low

16.01

Book Value

-1.84

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cinevista Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Cinevista Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cinevista Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.43%

Non-Promoter- 32.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cinevista Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.27

82.76

110.75

131.63

Net Worth

86.76

94.25

122.24

143.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.72

19.21

40.59

21.21

yoy growth (%)

-96.21

-52.66

91.3

-3.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.21

-2.17

-1.84

-2.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.53

-3.04

-0.89

-2.19

Depreciation

-0.79

-0.94

-1.04

-1.3

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

23.67

-0.53

3.05

-7.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.21

-52.66

91.3

-3.82

Op profit growth

494.69

3,362.14

-99.59

969.6

EBIT growth

213.6

241.46

-59.37

-151.29

Net profit growth

210.69

238.99

-59.11

16,583.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.44

0.8

1.02

0.84

22.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.44

0.8

1.02

0.84

22.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

1.67

0.42

4.31

0.1

Cinevista Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cinevista Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Prem Krishen Malhotra

Independent Director

Sulochana Talreja

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Sunil Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kilpa Goradia

Independent Director

Dhiraj Labhchand Chaudhry

Independent Director

Mahrukh Shavik Chikliwala

Non Executive Director

Vinita Concessio

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cinevista Ltd

Summary

Cinevistas Limited (Previously known as Cinevista Communications Limited) was incorporated in 1993, as partnership firm and was converted into private limited company in May, 1997. Later on , the Company got converted into a public limited company in December, 1999 and the name of the Company was changed to the present one. It is primarily engaged in the business of producing and exhibiting commissioned television programmes, feature films, ad commercials, etc. particularly in Hindi language and regional language content. The Company diversified its business and got into the business of Real Estate. Some of the popular programmes produced by Cinvesta and telecast on various channels are Katha Sagar, Zindagi, Gul Gulshan Gulfam and Junoon.Promoted by Prem Krishen Malhotra and Sunil Mehta, both with a background in Indias film industry to establish, maintain and manage, television and/or radio centres, studios for production of serials and export thereof. Apart from these, the Company has two 100% subsidiaries, Cinevista Global Private Ltd promoted for producing programmes for televsion and Cinevista News International Private Ltd incorporated for producing current affairs and news related programmes. Both the subsidiaries have not yet commenced activities.In Feb 2000 CCL came with a public issue of 25,33,500 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each consist of a book building portion of 19,00,000 and a fixed price portion of 6,33,500 equity shares. The present issue is for setti
Company FAQs

What is the Cinevista Ltd share price today?

The Cinevista Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cinevista Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cinevista Ltd is ₹109.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cinevista Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cinevista Ltd is 0 and -10.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cinevista Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cinevista Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cinevista Ltd is ₹16.01 and ₹25.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cinevista Ltd?

Cinevista Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.72%, 3 Years at 0.98%, 1 Year at 9.77%, 6 Month at 6.94%, 3 Month at -6.65% and 1 Month at -5.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cinevista Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cinevista Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinevista Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

