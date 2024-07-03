Cinevista Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.43
0.8
0
0.34
16.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.43
0.8
0
0.34
16.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.77
0.55
0.13
0.1
Total Income
0.84
1.57
0.55
0.46
17
Total Expenditure
4.05
2.89
9.81
1.99
14.9
PBIDT
-3.2
-1.31
-9.26
-1.53
2.1
Interest
2.26
4.8
3.68
2.99
3.36
PBDT
-5.46
-6.12
-12.95
-4.52
-1.26
Depreciation
0.06
0.1
0.27
0.6
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.53
-6.22
-13.24
-5.13
-1.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.53
-6.22
-13.24
-5.13
-1.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.53
-6.22
-13.24
-5.13
-1.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.96
3.98
-2.3
-0.9
-0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-744.18
-163.75
0
-450
12.42
PBDTM(%)
-1,269.76
-765
0
-1,329.41
-7.45
PATM(%)
-1,286.04
-777.5
0
-1,508.82
-11.77
