Cinevista Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.15
(3.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.43

0.8

0

0.34

16.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.43

0.8

0

0.34

16.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.77

0.55

0.13

0.1

Total Income

0.84

1.57

0.55

0.46

17

Total Expenditure

4.05

2.89

9.81

1.99

14.9

PBIDT

-3.2

-1.31

-9.26

-1.53

2.1

Interest

2.26

4.8

3.68

2.99

3.36

PBDT

-5.46

-6.12

-12.95

-4.52

-1.26

Depreciation

0.06

0.1

0.27

0.6

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.53

-6.22

-13.24

-5.13

-1.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.53

-6.22

-13.24

-5.13

-1.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.53

-6.22

-13.24

-5.13

-1.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.96

3.98

-2.3

-0.9

-0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-744.18

-163.75

0

-450

12.42

PBDTM(%)

-1,269.76

-765

0

-1,329.41

-7.45

PATM(%)

-1,286.04

-777.5

0

-1,508.82

-11.77

