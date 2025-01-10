iifl-logo-icon 1
Cinevista Ltd Balance Sheet

17.63
(-6.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.27

82.76

110.75

131.63

Net Worth

86.76

94.25

122.24

143.12

Minority Interest

Debt

24.11

78.18

63.38

52.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.68

1.65

1.65

0

Total Liabilities

112.55

174.08

187.27

195.4

Fixed Assets

138.56

132.36

131.32

116.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.62

0.65

0.65

0.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

20.83

21.72

3.39

3.39

Networking Capital

-49.18

14.89

51.41

74.48

Inventories

16.76

16.76

44.27

64.43

Inventory Days

32,370.19

Sundry Debtors

0

0

6.96

9.4

Debtor Days

4,722.64

Other Current Assets

5.86

5.11

4.54

11.36

Sundry Creditors

-1.16

-6.43

-3.72

-9.16

Creditor Days

4,602.06

Other Current Liabilities

-70.64

-0.55

-0.63

-1.55

Cash

1.71

4.44

0.5

0.21

Total Assets

112.54

174.06

187.27

195.39

