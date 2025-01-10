Cinevista Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.27
82.76
110.75
131.63
Net Worth
86.76
94.25
122.24
143.12
Minority Interest
Debt
24.11
78.18
63.38
52.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.68
1.65
1.65
0
Total Liabilities
112.55
174.08
187.27
195.4
Fixed Assets
138.56
132.36
131.32
116.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.65
0.65
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.83
21.72
3.39
3.39
Networking Capital
-49.18
14.89
51.41
74.48
Inventories
16.76
16.76
44.27
64.43
Inventory Days
32,370.19
Sundry Debtors
0
0
6.96
9.4
Debtor Days
4,722.64
Other Current Assets
5.86
5.11
4.54
11.36
Sundry Creditors
-1.16
-6.43
-3.72
-9.16
Creditor Days
4,602.06
Other Current Liabilities
-70.64
-0.55
-0.63
-1.55
Cash
1.71
4.44
0.5
0.21
Total Assets
112.54
174.06
187.27
195.39
