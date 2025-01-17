Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.21
-11.94
-7.93
-41.51
Op profit growth
494.29
-80.73
802.52
-256.41
EBIT growth
213.46
-255.47
-55.98
15.25
Net profit growth
210.55
25.4
-1,646.67
311.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,796.86
-11.43
-52.26
-5.33
EBIT margin
-1,313.14
-15.84
8.97
18.76
Net profit margin
-1,313.42
-15.99
-11.22
0.66
RoCE
-4.94
-1.57
0.99
2.25
RoNW
-1.65
-0.5
-0.39
0.02
RoA
-1.23
-0.39
-0.3
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.62
-0.52
0
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.79
-0.68
-0.64
-0.25
Book value per share
23.99
25.34
26.48
27.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.77
-8.23
0
194
P/CEPS
-3.41
-6.26
-13.39
-23.11
P/B
0.25
0.16
0.32
0.21
EV/EBIDTA
-9.97
-33.73
25.69
12.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.02
0.95
0.95
-21.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,737.71
182.18
244.4
278.52
Inventory days
27,032.1
755.44
616.19
538.88
Creditor days
-279.56
-157.01
-67.73
-114.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-0.44
-1.04
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.31
0.22
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
-3.99
-21.03
-3.06
-31.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-167.5
-11.34
-10.09
-7.84
Other costs
-1,729.35
-100.09
-142.16
-97.49
