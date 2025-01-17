iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cinevista Ltd Key Ratios

18.32
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinevista Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.21

-11.94

-7.93

-41.51

Op profit growth

494.29

-80.73

802.52

-256.41

EBIT growth

213.46

-255.47

-55.98

15.25

Net profit growth

210.55

25.4

-1,646.67

311.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,796.86

-11.43

-52.26

-5.33

EBIT margin

-1,313.14

-15.84

8.97

18.76

Net profit margin

-1,313.42

-15.99

-11.22

0.66

RoCE

-4.94

-1.57

0.99

2.25

RoNW

-1.65

-0.5

-0.39

0.02

RoA

-1.23

-0.39

-0.3

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.62

-0.52

0

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.79

-0.68

-0.64

-0.25

Book value per share

23.99

25.34

26.48

27.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.77

-8.23

0

194

P/CEPS

-3.41

-6.26

-13.39

-23.11

P/B

0.25

0.16

0.32

0.21

EV/EBIDTA

-9.97

-33.73

25.69

12.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.02

0.95

0.95

-21.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,737.71

182.18

244.4

278.52

Inventory days

27,032.1

755.44

616.19

538.88

Creditor days

-279.56

-157.01

-67.73

-114.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-0.44

-1.04

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.31

0.22

0.24

Net debt / op. profit

-3.99

-21.03

-3.06

-31.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-167.5

-11.34

-10.09

-7.84

Other costs

-1,729.35

-100.09

-142.16

-97.49

Cinevista : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinevista Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.