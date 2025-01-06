iifl-logo-icon 1
Cinevista Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.87
(-1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinevista Ltd

Cinevista FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.53

-3.04

-0.89

-2.19

Depreciation

-0.79

-0.94

-1.04

-1.3

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

23.67

-0.53

3.05

-7.81

Other operating items

Operating

13.33

-4.54

1.09

-11.33

Capital expenditure

-21.15

-0.6

1.14

-5.78

Free cash flow

-7.81

-5.14

2.23

-17.12

Equity raised

282.48

288.76

292.24

298.34

Investing

-0.15

0

-1.66

0

Financing

98.44

58.3

4.23

6.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

372.95

341.91

297.05

288.2

