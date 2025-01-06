Cinevista Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.53
-3.04
-0.89
-2.19
Depreciation
-0.79
-0.94
-1.04
-1.3
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
23.67
-0.53
3.05
-7.81
Other operating items
Operating
13.33
-4.54
1.09
-11.33
Capital expenditure
-21.15
-0.6
1.14
-5.78
Free cash flow
-7.81
-5.14
2.23
-17.12
Equity raised
282.48
288.76
292.24
298.34
Investing
-0.15
0
-1.66
0
Financing
98.44
58.3
4.23
6.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
372.95
341.91
297.05
288.2
