iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cinevista Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.36
(-2.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:04 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinevista Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.72

19.21

40.59

21.21

yoy growth (%)

-96.21

-52.66

91.3

-3.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.21

-2.17

-1.84

-2.12

As % of sales

167.5

11.34

4.55

10.01

Other costs

-12.56

-19.22

-38.8

-34.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,729.26

100.08

95.6

163.36

Operating profit

-13.05

-2.19

-0.06

-15.57

OPM

-1,796.76

-11.42

-0.15

-73.38

Depreciation

-0.79

-0.94

-1.04

-1.3

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

4.31

0.09

0.21

14.68

Profit before tax

-9.53

-3.04

-0.89

-2.19

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

0.02

0.95

1.69

1.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.54

-3.07

-0.9

-2.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.54

-3.07

-0.9

-2.21

yoy growth (%)

210.69

238.99

-59.11

16,583.83

NPM

-1,313.33

-15.98

-2.23

-10.44

Cinevista : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinevista Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.