|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.72
19.21
40.59
21.21
yoy growth (%)
-96.21
-52.66
91.3
-3.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.21
-2.17
-1.84
-2.12
As % of sales
167.5
11.34
4.55
10.01
Other costs
-12.56
-19.22
-38.8
-34.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,729.26
100.08
95.6
163.36
Operating profit
-13.05
-2.19
-0.06
-15.57
OPM
-1,796.76
-11.42
-0.15
-73.38
Depreciation
-0.79
-0.94
-1.04
-1.3
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
4.31
0.09
0.21
14.68
Profit before tax
-9.53
-3.04
-0.89
-2.19
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
0.02
0.95
1.69
1.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.54
-3.07
-0.9
-2.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.54
-3.07
-0.9
-2.21
yoy growth (%)
210.69
238.99
-59.11
16,583.83
NPM
-1,313.33
-15.98
-2.23
-10.44
