Cinevista Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.02
0.02
0.01
0
0.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
0.02
0.01
0
0.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.32
Total Income
0.11
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.76
Total Expenditure
0.98
0.73
0.28
1.05
1.2
PBIDT
-0.87
-0.69
-0.25
-1.03
-0.45
Interest
1.04
0.85
0.77
0.63
0.56
PBDT
-1.9
-1.54
-1.03
-1.67
-1.01
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.92
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.93
-1.57
-1.97
-1.69
-1.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.93
-1.57
-1.97
-1.69
-1.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.93
-1.57
-1.97
-1.69
-1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.17
-0.27
-0.34
-0.29
-0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4,350
-3,450
-2,500
0
-104.65
PBDTM(%)
-9,500
-7,700
-10,300
0
-234.88
PATM(%)
-9,650
-7,850
-19,700
0
-239.53
