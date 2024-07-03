iifl-logo-icon 1
Cinevista Ltd Quarterly Results

18.55
(-1.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.02

0.02

0.01

0

0.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

0.02

0.01

0

0.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.32

Total Income

0.11

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.76

Total Expenditure

0.98

0.73

0.28

1.05

1.2

PBIDT

-0.87

-0.69

-0.25

-1.03

-0.45

Interest

1.04

0.85

0.77

0.63

0.56

PBDT

-1.9

-1.54

-1.03

-1.67

-1.01

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.92

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.93

-1.57

-1.97

-1.69

-1.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.93

-1.57

-1.97

-1.69

-1.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.93

-1.57

-1.97

-1.69

-1.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.17

-0.27

-0.34

-0.29

-0.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4,350

-3,450

-2,500

0

-104.65

PBDTM(%)

-9,500

-7,700

-10,300

0

-234.88

PATM(%)

-9,650

-7,850

-19,700

0

-239.53

