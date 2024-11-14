Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CINEVISTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Any other matter if any with the permission of the Board. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

CINEVISTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Obligations) 2015 the Companys Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To fix the date and time of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company 3. To consider and approve any other matter with the permission of the Board The closure of the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company is fixed from 17th September, 2024 to 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

CINEVISTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 2. Any other matter if approval of the Board The Company in its meeting held today considered and approved the Audited Financial Results Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

CINEVISTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. For the approval of Board of Directors for conducting the postal ballot process for obtaining the approval of shareholders for regularization of Mrs. Rebekah Peter Martyres (DIN: 10575322) as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company 2. To consider and approve any other matter with the permission of the Board The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the Postal Ballot for the obtaining the approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Mrs. Rebekah Peter Martyres (DIN: 10575322) as an Independent Non-Executive Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

CINEVISTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the resignation of Mrs. Sulochana Talreja on account of the term of expiration of the office pursuant to Section 149 (10) and (11) of the Companies Act 2013 2. To appoint an Independent and Non-Executive director on the Board of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders by the way of the postal ballot / General Meeting of the Company in the place of resigning Director Mrs. Sulochana Talreja. 3. To consider any other matter if any with the approval of the Board This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, on 30th March, 2024 at 10:00 am at the Registered Office of the Company and concluded at 3:00 pm have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following business(s): 1. Resignation of Mrs. Sulochana Talreja (DIN:00065092) as Independent Non-Executive Director 2. Appointment of Mrs. Rebekah Peter Martyres as an Additional & Independent Non-Executive Director 3. Reconstitution of Board Committees: 4. Remuneration to Non-Executive Directors Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024