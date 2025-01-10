to tHe MeMBeRs oF CIneVIstA LIMIteD

Report on the audit of the standalone Financial statements:

opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Cinevista Limited ("the

Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income) the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summaryofthesignificantaccounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraphed below, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the

Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The Company has not carried out impairment on its investments and advances in subsidiary companies as required by Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS 36) and continued to carry at cost. On the basis of documents made available to us we are of the opinion that impairment should be carried out on such investments and advances made to the said companies, the loss of the current year is understated to that extent. Had impairment on the said investments and advances been carried out then loss of the current year would have increased by Rs.62,34,550/- and Rs.3,75,61,682/- respectively. Hence, loss of the current year is understated to that extent. (Refer Note No.33)

The Company has not carried out any impairment on intangible assets as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS 36). Since we are not technically qualified to value such intangible assets and in absence of any documents for realizable value of such intangible assets, we are unable to determine whether any adjustment to intangible assets was necessary.

The Companys inventories of Work-in-progress for feature films and television serials are carried at amortized cost in the balance sheet at Rs.16,76,46,030/- as on March 31, 2024. The Company has not stated the inventories at the lower of cost and net realizable value but has stated them solely at cost, which constitutes a departure from Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS-2) - Inventories. Since we are not technically qualified to value such inventories and in absence of any documents for realizable value of such inventories we are unable to determine whether any adjustment to inventory was necessary

(Refer Note No.31).

emphasis of Matter:

We draw attention to Note no.30 to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that Land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, being a capital asset, has not been converted as stock in trade despite Joint Development Agreement being entered into with K Raheja Corp Real Estate Private Limited for its real estate business in May 2023 pending approvals from local authorities and RERA.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

other Information:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifiedabove when it become available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to these charge with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial statements:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section

134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone

Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the statement of affairs, profit/loss(including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, we also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions thatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements.

1. As required by the Companys (Audit Report) Order, 2016,("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financialposition in its financial statements. Refer Note No. 27

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The management has represented that, a. To the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 issued by ICAI, the Company has used Accounting software for maintaining its Books of Account which has feature of Audit Trail (edit log) facility, however during the year no audit trail had been enabled for relevant transactions recorded in accounting software. Hence we are unable to comment on various statutory compliances as required under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 issued by ICAI and whether there are any instances of audit trail feature have been tempered with.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of

Section 197 of the Act.

For RAJ nIRAnJAn AssoCIAtes Chartered Accountants FRn: 108309W

AnneXURe ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone Financial statement - A Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of CIneVIstA LIMIteD of even date)

(1) (a)(A) According to information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) According to information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has regular program of physical verification of its property, plant & equipment. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of all the immoveable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee & lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of use of assets). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition Act, 1988 and

Rules made thereunder).

(2) (a) The Company is into the business of making television serials/internet programmes and sale/ licensing of the films and accordingly, does not hold inventory (i.e. goods). Therefore provisions of Clause 3(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financialinstitutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, working capital position and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors/other receivables filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(3) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or securities or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year accordingly paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made as applicable. There are no guarantees and securities provided by the company as specified u/s 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(6) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph

3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(7) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities though there have been delays in few cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax, goods and service tax, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at reporting date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, goods and service tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except Assessment dues of Goods and Service tax of INR

87,63,369/- for F.Y 2017-18 and INR 1,45,21,503/- for F.Y. 2018-19 which has been disputed and contested before appropriate legal forums.

(8) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax assessments under the Income tax Act,1961.

(9) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has obtained term loans from the financial and were applied for the purpose for which these loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company has been used for Long Term purposes by the Company. Hence Clause 3 (ix) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as definedunder Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly clause 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly clause 3 (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable.

(10) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us & on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placements of shares or fully/partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(11) (a) During course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in the India, and according to information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed un Rule13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rule 2014 with the Central

Government, during the year and upto the date of this Report

(c) As reresented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(12) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(14) We have considered internal audit report of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

However scope of the internal audit needs to be reviewed in order to make it more comprehensive and effective.

(15) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(16) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence the provision of paragraph 3(xvi) a, b, c, d of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(17) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and immediate preceding financial year.

(18) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(19) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realizations of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities other information accompanyingtofinancialstatements and our knowledge of Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of Audit Report that Company is not capable to meeting its liability existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the Balance sheet date.

We, however state that out this is not an assurance as to the future liability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the fact upto the date of Audit report and we neither give any guarantee or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of 1 year and from the Balance sheet will get discharge by the Company as and when they fall due.

(20) The Company has incurred losses during 3 immediately preceding financial year. Hence it is not required to spend any money under sub section (5) of 135 of the Act. Accordingly paragraph 3 (xx) (a) & (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(21) The reporting of the paragraph 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For RAJ nIRAnJAn AssoCIAtes Chartered Accountants FRn: 108309W

AnneXURe ‘B to tHe InDePenDent AUDItoRs RePoRt

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

opinion:

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cinevista Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal Financial control system with reference to Financial statements and such internal Financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal Financial controls with reference to Financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the guidance note on Audit on Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal Financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial statement based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable Financial information, as required under the

Companies Act, 2013(hereinafter referred to as "the Act")

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if internalfinancial such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system with reference to financialstatements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys internal Financial control with reference to Financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements:

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.