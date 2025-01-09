Cinevista Ltd Management Discussions

Respected & Esteemed Shareholders,

Were Privileged, Honoured and Thankful to all our Esteemed and Worthy Shareholders, for the immense Support, Co-operation and Belonging Extended by all, over Time, to your Company!

As you all have been, more than aware, the last 6 Financial years, (commencing with the traumatic and humongous fire tragedy that engulfed your Company, on the 6* of January 2018), have been Challenging, Trying and Stress-filled, to say the least!

There were 2greatand profound quotes that were referred to in ourlastyearsA.G.M., which are Befitting and Resurgent with Prophesy and Wsdom and were the Torchbearers, that not only lit up the path, but spearheaded the change, for the Better, with Surety and Permanence!

They were:

"Things get better, with time." and

"What goes round, comes around."

To both the above, your Companys reassurance to our Valued Shareholders had been:

"We will see good times, again and hopefully soon. Nothing ever stays stagnant!

Change is the only absolute and constant truth of life!"

That is precisely what the Management has successfully managed to implement, for the Companys Esteemed, Loyal and Valued Shareholders!

Our Cover and Back Pages, announce the same, with Pride and Dignity!

Weve indeed changed Gears!

Were not just a Media Company anymore!

Were Developers, too!

Your Company has partnered with K. Raheja Corp Real Estate P. Ltd., one of the Front Leading, Renowned and Reputed Developers of Mumbai, for a Joint Development Project at, 1. L.B.S. Marg, Kanjurmarg, Gandhinagar, Mumbai - 78, the Companys official studio Registered Address.

This parcel of land, spread over 15817.48 square meters, bearing C.T.S. Nos 112/A/1. 112/A/2 and 112/A/3, situate at Village Hariyali, opposite the Powai telephone exchange, purchased by your Company way back in August 2000 and where your company carried out the business of running a cinematic studio, which activity got/was discontinued, as a consequence of the pandemic, in February 2020, has, by virtue of the prominence of its Location, Potential and the Iconic Hotel structure next door, finally seeing a

viable opening, attracted none other than the Icon amongst Developers, The K. Raheja Corp Real Estate P. Ltd. Group to partner your Company "M/s. Cinevista Limited", in a Joint Development Venture, when talks of an outright sale, for the said parcel of land, fell through.

Its a matter of great Pride and Honour and Prestige, for your Company, to be partnered by and with the K. Raheja Corp Real Estate P. Ltd. Group!!!

We are indeed Fortunate and Blessed, to have found the right partner, after 3 A years of painstaking and relentless effort put in by the top Management of M/s. Cinevista Limited, spearheaded by its Managing Director,

The Deal Envisages 24.5% of the entire area constructed, in the Joint Development Project, as per DCR 2034 Regulations, falling into the sharing percentage of your Company, M/s. Cinevista Limited.

Hafeez Contractor, the King amongst Architects, acknowledged, has been roped in by K. Raheja Corp Real Estate P. Ltd., as their architect.

Though the plans are yet under finalization, it is understood between the parties, that the project under finalisation, will fundamentally be a residential project, with only 5% of the F.S.I. finally available/cleared by the authorities for utilization, going towards retail, as per DCR 2034 Norms and Regulations; the above, our Valued and Respected Shareholder, is in sum short, the deal finalized, with K. Raheja Corp Real Estate P. Ltd., our Honoured Partners, whom, we at Cinevista, feel privileged, to have partnered.

The deal was first intimated to the B.S.E./N.S.E., on the 20 1 of March 2023, followed up with further information posted on the 11th of May 2023, ending with its final culmination, on the 30th of May 2023. The project is envisaged as a 5 year project, if all goes well!

However, in the case of a pandemic/ Force majeure event/ delay in sanctions of necessary and requisite permissions, a further maximum period of a 2 years, has been provided for, in the arrangement, arrived at and finalized by our Solicitors and Advocates.

Today, on the day of your Companys 26th A.G.M., we, the Promoters, feel humbled, with the Faith reposed in the Management, by our Loyal and Valued Shareholders and are gladdened to declare, that the promise made, over time, has now, eventually, been fulfilled by them.

We would like to bring to the notice of our Shareholders that over the last 3 Financial years, a sum of Rs.3.06.00,000/- has not been drawn, by the Senior Management, towards salary/remu- neration, although, tremendous Zeal, Hard Work, Dedication, Involvement and Passion have been the Hallmark of the character of the Management, who have done their utmost, to bring back to Soundness, the Financial Aspects of Your Company!

The K. Raheja Corp Real Estate P. Ltd. Deal will most definitely ensure that! Also, as intimated to Both N.S.E./B.S.E., earlier, we will be converting our Capital asset, into Stock-in-Trade, at some point in time, in the Financial Year 2023 - 2024.

And now, towards Philosophy and Profundity, before we sign off, to meet again a year later;

The quotes below, convey with Great Meaning and Depth, a lot. Especially, for those, who choose to understand!

1. The Difference Between the Impossible and the Possible, Lies in a Mans Determination.

2. You must Unlearn what youve Learnt, to Move Ahead.

3. People will throw stones at you, Dont throw them back; Collect them All and Build an Empire!!!

4. If you want Light to come into your Life, you need to stand where it is Shining!

5. Never forget 3 types of people, in your life:

1. Who helped you, in Difficult Times.

2. Who Left you, at Difficult Times.

3. Who put you, in Difficult Times.

Thank you and take care, till we meet again;

Good Luck and Wish our Esteemed Shareholders, The Very Best of Times, Ahead.