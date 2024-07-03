iifl-logo-icon 1
AGI Infra Ltd Share Price

1,770.5
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,810
  • Day's High1,825.4
  • 52 Wk High1,890.05
  • Prev. Close1,788.6
  • Day's Low1,655.05
  • 52 Wk Low 657.05
  • Turnover (lac)289.81
  • P/E38.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value210.01
  • EPS45.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,162.97
  • Div. Yield0.06
AGI Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,810

Prev. Close

1,788.6

Turnover(Lac.)

289.81

Day's High

1,825.4

Day's Low

1,655.05

52 Week's High

1,890.05

52 Week's Low

657.05

Book Value

210.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,162.97

P/E

38.94

EPS

45.94

Divi. Yield

0.06

AGI Infra Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Mar, 2024

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

AGI Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AGI Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.65%

Foreign: 17.64%

Indian: 55.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 27.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AGI Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.22

12.22

12.22

12.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

212.48

160.25

113.67

78.54

Net Worth

224.7

172.47

125.89

90.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.24

91.02

121.9

145.95

yoy growth (%)

21.11

-25.32

-16.48

140.9

Raw materials

-46.02

-22.07

-65.75

-109.41

As % of sales

41.74

24.25

53.93

74.96

Employee costs

-21.62

-21.18

-16.23

-10.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.15

18.21

15.06

7.89

Depreciation

-4.14

-4.27

-3.47

-2.48

Tax paid

-3.23

-3.16

-3.4

-2.68

Working capital

-33.21

23.85

24.83

12.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.11

-25.32

-16.48

140.9

Op profit growth

-2.37

30.38

51.79

34.46

EBIT growth

-1.04

35.64

55.09

30.54

Net profit growth

12.4

29.19

123.66

33.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

292.33

241.11

197.45

110.24

91.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

292.33

241.11

197.45

110.24

91.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.06

6.41

3.47

2.35

2.02

AGI Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AGI Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anuj Bansal

Managing Director

Sukhdev Singh

Whole-time Director

Salwinderjit Kaur

Independent Director

Atul Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aarti Mahajan

Independent Director

Balwinder Singh

Independent Director

Parmod Kumar Sharma

Whole Time Director

Simran Kaur Josan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AGI Infra Ltd

Summary

AGI Infra Limited was incorporated as G. I. Builders Pvt. Ltd. on May 27, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from G. I. Builders Private Limited to AGI Infra Limited by a special resolution passed on February 16, 2011. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on February 22, 2011. Further, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 27, 2012 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company.The Company is in the business of construction and developing group housing projects and commercial projects. It has delivered a number of high-rise building Projects in Punjab which includes Residential Housing Projects and Commercial Building Project. In 2015-16, the Company launched Jalandhar Heights -Phase I & Phase II in December, 2015; Agi Business Centre in March, 2016; Jalandhar Heights Phase III (509 Flats) and Jalandhar Heights-2 (340 Flats). In 2017, it launched 4BHK under the name and style ofAGI Palace. One of the most successful projects of the Company is Jalandhar Heights, ideally located near the Urban Estate Phase-II, at 66 Ft: Road, Jalandhar. The residential project includes more than 1500+ Flats with multiple area options (3BHK,4BHK, 5BHK, Penthouse), etc. The customers are having the facility of customized solutions and can choose the material of their choice for interiors. Well located in the city, the
Company FAQs

What is the AGI Infra Ltd share price today?

The AGI Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1770.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AGI Infra Ltd is ₹2162.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AGI Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AGI Infra Ltd is 38.94 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AGI Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AGI Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AGI Infra Ltd is ₹657.05 and ₹1890.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AGI Infra Ltd?

AGI Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 102.02%, 3 Month at 85.87% and 1 Month at 9.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AGI Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AGI Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.94 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 27.01 %

