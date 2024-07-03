SectorRealty
Open₹1,810
Prev. Close₹1,788.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹289.81
Day's High₹1,825.4
Day's Low₹1,655.05
52 Week's High₹1,890.05
52 Week's Low₹657.05
Book Value₹210.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,162.97
P/E38.94
EPS45.94
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.22
12.22
12.22
12.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
212.48
160.25
113.67
78.54
Net Worth
224.7
172.47
125.89
90.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.24
91.02
121.9
145.95
yoy growth (%)
21.11
-25.32
-16.48
140.9
Raw materials
-46.02
-22.07
-65.75
-109.41
As % of sales
41.74
24.25
53.93
74.96
Employee costs
-21.62
-21.18
-16.23
-10.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.15
18.21
15.06
7.89
Depreciation
-4.14
-4.27
-3.47
-2.48
Tax paid
-3.23
-3.16
-3.4
-2.68
Working capital
-33.21
23.85
24.83
12.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.11
-25.32
-16.48
140.9
Op profit growth
-2.37
30.38
51.79
34.46
EBIT growth
-1.04
35.64
55.09
30.54
Net profit growth
12.4
29.19
123.66
33.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
292.33
241.11
197.45
110.24
91.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
292.33
241.11
197.45
110.24
91.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.06
6.41
3.47
2.35
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anuj Bansal
Managing Director
Sukhdev Singh
Whole-time Director
Salwinderjit Kaur
Independent Director
Atul Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aarti Mahajan
Independent Director
Balwinder Singh
Independent Director
Parmod Kumar Sharma
Whole Time Director
Simran Kaur Josan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AGI Infra Ltd
Summary
AGI Infra Limited was incorporated as G. I. Builders Pvt. Ltd. on May 27, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from G. I. Builders Private Limited to AGI Infra Limited by a special resolution passed on February 16, 2011. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on February 22, 2011. Further, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 27, 2012 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company.The Company is in the business of construction and developing group housing projects and commercial projects. It has delivered a number of high-rise building Projects in Punjab which includes Residential Housing Projects and Commercial Building Project. In 2015-16, the Company launched Jalandhar Heights -Phase I & Phase II in December, 2015; Agi Business Centre in March, 2016; Jalandhar Heights Phase III (509 Flats) and Jalandhar Heights-2 (340 Flats). In 2017, it launched 4BHK under the name and style ofAGI Palace. One of the most successful projects of the Company is Jalandhar Heights, ideally located near the Urban Estate Phase-II, at 66 Ft: Road, Jalandhar. The residential project includes more than 1500+ Flats with multiple area options (3BHK,4BHK, 5BHK, Penthouse), etc. The customers are having the facility of customized solutions and can choose the material of their choice for interiors. Well located in the city, the
The AGI Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1770.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AGI Infra Ltd is ₹2162.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AGI Infra Ltd is 38.94 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AGI Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AGI Infra Ltd is ₹657.05 and ₹1890.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AGI Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 102.02%, 3 Month at 85.87% and 1 Month at 9.06%.
