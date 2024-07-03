Summary

AGI Infra Limited was incorporated as G. I. Builders Pvt. Ltd. on May 27, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from G. I. Builders Private Limited to AGI Infra Limited by a special resolution passed on February 16, 2011. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on February 22, 2011. Further, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 27, 2012 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company.The Company is in the business of construction and developing group housing projects and commercial projects. It has delivered a number of high-rise building Projects in Punjab which includes Residential Housing Projects and Commercial Building Project. In 2015-16, the Company launched Jalandhar Heights -Phase I & Phase II in December, 2015; Agi Business Centre in March, 2016; Jalandhar Heights Phase III (509 Flats) and Jalandhar Heights-2 (340 Flats). In 2017, it launched 4BHK under the name and style ofAGI Palace. One of the most successful projects of the Company is Jalandhar Heights, ideally located near the Urban Estate Phase-II, at 66 Ft: Road, Jalandhar. The residential project includes more than 1500+ Flats with multiple area options (3BHK,4BHK, 5BHK, Penthouse), etc. The customers are having the facility of customized solutions and can choose the material of their choice for interiors. Well located in the city, the

Read More