Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 25 Nov 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday December 02 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Sub-division/ Stock Split of equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of members and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Monday, December 02, 2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, Monday December 02, 2024 has inter-alia; 1. Approved Sub-division/ split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up. The sub-division/ split will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company through postal ballot process. Approved the alteration of Capital Clause 5 of the MOA of the Company on account of subdivision/split of equity shares of the Company subject to the shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AGI Infra Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at S.C.O 1-5 Urbana Jalandhar Heights-II Jalandhar Punjab-144022 inter-alia to consider and approve: Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along-with limited review of Auditors thereon. Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AGI Infra Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday September 02 2024 at 1:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at S.C.O 1-5 Urbana Jalandhar Heights-ll Jalandhar Punjab-144022 inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the Draft Directors Report along with the annexure thereto. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Notice convening the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date time and venue of the same. 3. To fix the date of book closure of Share transfer books and register of members. 4. To appoint the Scrutinizer to scrutinize remote e-voting and e- voting process at the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with the annexure thereto. 2. Approved the notice of 19th Annual General Meeting and 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-visual means (OAVM) facility. 3. Dates of Book Closure of Share transfer books and register of members from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 have been fixed and approved. 4. Mr. Madan Lal Arora of M/s M.L Arora & Associates has been appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize remote e- voting and e-voting of 19th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along-with limited review of Auditors thereon Financial Results 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AGI Infra Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 4:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at S.C.O 1-5 Urbana Jalandhar Heights-II Jalandhar Punjab-144022 inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and Auditors Report thereon. 2. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 4. Re-appointment of Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at SCO 1-5, Urbana, Jalandhar Heights-II, Jalandhar, Punjab-144022 inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors thereon. 2. Approved the re-appointment of M/s M.L Arora & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries, Ludhiana, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Approved the re-appointment of M/s Ashwani Kant & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Jalandhar as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Approved the re-appointment of M/s Khushwinder Kumar & Co, Cost Accountants, Jalandhar as Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. Re-appointment of Secretarial, Internal and Cost Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AGI Infra Limited will be held on Wednesday April 24 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at S.C.O 1-5 Urbana Jalandhar Heights-Il Jalandhar Punjab-144022 to consider and approve inter-alia the following business: 1. the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. Listing of Equity Shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 3. Any other business as Board deem fit with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/04/2024 has been revised to 22/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/04/2024 has been revised to 22/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AGI Infra Limited has been held today i.e Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at S.C.O 1-5, Urbana, Jalandhar Heights-Il, Jalandhar, Punjab-144022, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The appointment of Ms. Aarti Mahajan as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company. 2. Listing of Equity Shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AGI Infra Limited is held on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at S.C.O 1-5, Urbana, Jalandhar Heights-Il, Jalandhar, Punjab-144022, inter-alia: 1. Approved the related party transaction with M/s AGI Infra Foundation Subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Approved the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and EGM of the Company will be held on 9th May, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (IST) at SCO 1-5, Urbana, Jalandhar Heights-II, Jalandhar, Punjab-144022 3. Mr. Madan Lal Arora of M/s M.L Arora & Associates has been appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting and remote e- voting of EGM

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

AGI Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday March 11 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve amongst other items of agenda declaration of Interim dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any to the shareholders of the Company. To consider and approve declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Board Considered and declared an interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) (i.e 10%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend will be paid to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on record date i.e March 20, 2024, already intimated vide our letter dated March 04, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to the Shareholders within 30 days from its declaration i.e on or before. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024