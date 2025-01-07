iifl-logo-icon 1
AGI Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,762.7
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.24

91.02

121.9

145.95

yoy growth (%)

21.11

-25.32

-16.48

140.9

Raw materials

-46.02

-22.07

-65.75

-109.41

As % of sales

41.74

24.25

53.93

74.96

Employee costs

-21.62

-21.18

-16.23

-10.75

As % of sales

19.61

23.27

13.31

7.36

Other costs

-10.33

-14.72

-14.57

-9.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.37

16.17

11.95

6.23

Operating profit

32.25

33.04

25.34

16.69

OPM

29.26

36.3

20.79

11.43

Depreciation

-4.14

-4.27

-3.47

-2.48

Interest expense

-10.3

-12.57

-7.63

-6.73

Other income

2.35

2.01

0.82

0.42

Profit before tax

20.15

18.21

15.06

7.89

Taxes

-3.23

-3.16

-3.4

-2.68

Tax rate

-16.04

-17.35

-22.63

-34.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.92

15.05

11.65

5.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.92

15.05

11.65

5.21

yoy growth (%)

12.4

29.19

123.66

33.58

NPM

15.35

16.53

9.55

3.56

