|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.24
91.02
121.9
145.95
yoy growth (%)
21.11
-25.32
-16.48
140.9
Raw materials
-46.02
-22.07
-65.75
-109.41
As % of sales
41.74
24.25
53.93
74.96
Employee costs
-21.62
-21.18
-16.23
-10.75
As % of sales
19.61
23.27
13.31
7.36
Other costs
-10.33
-14.72
-14.57
-9.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.37
16.17
11.95
6.23
Operating profit
32.25
33.04
25.34
16.69
OPM
29.26
36.3
20.79
11.43
Depreciation
-4.14
-4.27
-3.47
-2.48
Interest expense
-10.3
-12.57
-7.63
-6.73
Other income
2.35
2.01
0.82
0.42
Profit before tax
20.15
18.21
15.06
7.89
Taxes
-3.23
-3.16
-3.4
-2.68
Tax rate
-16.04
-17.35
-22.63
-34.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.92
15.05
11.65
5.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.92
15.05
11.65
5.21
yoy growth (%)
12.4
29.19
123.66
33.58
NPM
15.35
16.53
9.55
3.56
