AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

AGI Infra Ltd, a construction and real estate company, said on Thursday its board has approved the acquisition of a 60% stake in WorldNext Realty LLP for ₹30 crore, marking a strategic expansion in its housing development business.

The deal, cleared at the board meeting on August 28, 2025, will be completed by March 31, 2026. The consideration will be paid in cash through banking channels, the company said in a regulatory filing.

WorldNext Realty, incorporated in May 2025, focuses on group housing projects, houses, and bungalows. The firm, headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, reported revenue of ₹3.21 crore as of March 31, 2025. AGI Infra will hold majority control post-transaction.

AGI Infra said the acquisition strengthens its position in residential construction, allowing it to expand into new projects and consolidate its footprint in housing development.

At the same meeting, the company also announced:

Its 20th AGM will be held on September 29, 2025, at 3:30 pm IST.

Book closure dates for the AGM are fixed between September 23 and 29, 2025.

Approval of the Directors’ Report and annexures.

Appointment of Madan Lal Arora (M.L. Arora & Associates) as scrutiniser for voting.

Approval of a material related-party transaction with AGI Construction Pvt. Ltd, subject to shareholder nod.

Adoption of a new company logo.

The company said the acquisition and other corporate actions reflect its intent to pursue growth opportunities in real estate while maintaining operational efficiency.

