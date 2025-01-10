iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AGI Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

1,712.85
(-1.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AGI Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.22

12.22

12.22

12.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

212.48

160.25

113.67

78.54

Net Worth

224.7

172.47

125.89

90.76

Minority Interest

Debt

137.68

48.97

41.9

51.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

362.38

221.44

167.79

142.48

Fixed Assets

251.99

171.35

121.87

48.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.1

6.18

1.71

1.47

Networking Capital

6.97

-1.56

12.87

75.3

Inventories

660.42

522.59

443.52

393.63

Inventory Days

1,303.27

Sundry Debtors

1.8

1.69

1.55

5.1

Debtor Days

16.88

Other Current Assets

61.95

11.95

9.56

21.76

Sundry Creditors

-10.69

-13.2

-7.64

-18.47

Creditor Days

61.15

Other Current Liabilities

-706.5

-524.6

-434.12

-326.72

Cash

100.3

45.48

31.33

16.93

Total Assets

362.37

221.44

167.78

142.47

AGI Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AGI Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.