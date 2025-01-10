AGI Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.22
12.22
12.22
12.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
212.48
160.25
113.67
78.54
Net Worth
224.7
172.47
125.89
90.76
Minority Interest
Debt
137.68
48.97
41.9
51.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
362.38
221.44
167.79
142.48
Fixed Assets
251.99
171.35
121.87
48.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.1
6.18
1.71
1.47
Networking Capital
6.97
-1.56
12.87
75.3
Inventories
660.42
522.59
443.52
393.63
Inventory Days
1,303.27
Sundry Debtors
1.8
1.69
1.55
5.1
Debtor Days
16.88
Other Current Assets
61.95
11.95
9.56
21.76
Sundry Creditors
-10.69
-13.2
-7.64
-18.47
Creditor Days
61.15
Other Current Liabilities
-706.5
-524.6
-434.12
-326.72
Cash
100.3
45.48
31.33
16.93
Total Assets
362.37
221.44
167.78
142.47
