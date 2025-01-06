iifl-logo-icon 1
AGI Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,770.5
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:35 PM

AGI Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.15

18.21

15.06

7.89

Depreciation

-4.14

-4.27

-3.47

-2.48

Tax paid

-3.23

-3.16

-3.4

-2.68

Working capital

-33.21

23.85

24.83

12.77

Other operating items

Operating

-20.43

34.63

33.01

15.49

Capital expenditure

24.38

22.13

7.28

5.12

Free cash flow

3.94

56.76

40.29

20.61

Equity raised

121.67

81.44

54.9

43.73

Investing

-18.93

-5.33

20.34

2.19

Financing

-51.89

14.5

38.92

13.31

Dividends paid

0

0

1.2

0

Net in cash

54.8

147.37

155.66

79.85

