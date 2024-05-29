To the Members of AGI INFRA LIMITED

Report on the Consolidated IndAS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Consolidated financial statements of AGI INFRA LIMITED (‘the Company) which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss ( including other Comprehensive Income) , statement of cash flow and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ( hereinafter referred to as the “Consolidated Ind AS financial statement”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Consolidated financial statements give the information requires by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,(“Ind AS”) and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

- In case of consolidated Balance Sheet of the Consolidated state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024.

- In case of consolidated statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income) for the year ended on that date.

- In case of consolidated statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

- In case of consolidated Cash Flow Statement, of the Consolidated Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind As financial statements in accordance with the Standards of Auditing (SAs) as specified U/s 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Consolidated financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Description Auditors Reponses to Key Audit Matter A. Revenue Recognition: - We have planned & performed the following procedures: - The companys revenue is principally derived from the sale of flats, plots and the revenue is recognized when the control of the goods has passed to the buyers. We idenitified revenue recognition as a key performance indicator. i) Evaluated the process followed by the management for revenue recognition including understanding and testing of key controls related to recognition of revenue in correct period. ii) Revenue on Sale of Flats are recognised when the Control of the goods are passed to the buyers while the other incomes are recognised as and when due. B. Inventory & its Valuation: - i) Assessed whether the managements internal controls relating to inventorys valuation are appropriately designed and implemented. There are complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory quantities in hand and valuation of the same due to the Companys presence across different locations within the state, diverse & numerous inventory products and work in progress at different stages of the processes at various constructing units. ii) Discuss with the management on the managements process in identifying the stages of completion and valuing work in progress stock at the time of book closure process. Accordingly, invenory quantities and valuation is identified as a key audit matter. iii) Verification of the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realiable value of inventory. We have been able to conclude that revenue has been recognised in accordance with the revenue recognition policy and accounting standards. C. Receivables and Its Ageing Receivables has been considered a key audit matter due to element of judgement involved in overall management assessment of the customers ability to repay the outstanding balances with in due time. We have assessed the trade receivables and ageing of trade receivables and found that the company its receivables at a reasonable level with timely receipt of the sale proceeds as per trade practice in the related industry. Further, we have found that receivables are fairly recoverable and appropriate provision has been made where found necessary. There were no significant exceptions noted in the systems/procedures.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Boards Report included annexures to the Board report, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance and shareholders information but does not include the Consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Consolidated IndAS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income) , cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error which has been used for the purpose of preparation of the Consolidated financial statements by the Board of Directors as aforesaid. In preparing the Consolidated financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has the adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty, exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern .

- Evaluate the over all presentation, structure and content of the Consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

- Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Consolidated financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Consolidated financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Consolidated financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in the internal control that we identify during the audit report. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charges with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Company (Auditors report) order, 2020 (“the order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies act, 2013 we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order. 2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report, that: i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. ii)In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. iii)The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. iv)In our opinion, the aforesaid Consolidated financial statements comply with the Ind As specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. (v)On the basis of the written representations received from the directors on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (vi)With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. (vii)In our opinion, the Managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act, and (viii)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Consolidated financial statements. b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts if required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of Ultimate Beneficiaries ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of Ultimate Beneficiaries. iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. e) The Interim dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

With respect to the matters specified in Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO/‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, according to the information and explanation given to us and based on the CARO reports issued by us and the auditors of respective companies included in the Consolidated financial statements to which reporting under CARO is applicable, as provided to us by the management of the parents, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the CARO reports of the said companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

FOR R.S. Kalra & Associates CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGISTRATION NO. 007744N

Sd/- R.S. KALRA (F.C.A) Proprietor Membership number:086488 UDIN:24086488BKEYKB8763

Place : Jalandhar Date:29.05.2024

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AGI Infra Limited (“the Company”) as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and the completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of the material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion to the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide the reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directions of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024,based on the criteria internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR R.S. Kalra & Associates CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGISTRATION NO. 007744N

Sd/- R.S. KALRA (F.C.A) Proprietor Membership number:086488