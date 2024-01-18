Board Considered and declared an interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) (i.e 10%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend will be paid to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on record date i.e March 20, 2024, already intimated vide our letter dated March 04, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to the Shareholders within 30 days from its declaration i.e on or before.